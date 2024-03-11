Aged in 300-year-old casks and bottled in Baccarat crystal: Meet Martell’s new ultra-luxe cognac

Just as the home of a scholar would have a library brimming with the classics, the home of a cognac connoisseur warrants a bar or appreciation room well-stocked with prestigious bottlings. For enthusiasts looking to embellish their collection, Martell’s highly anticipated new offering, the L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup, should be on your radar.
This edition, the first of its kind, is a tribute to the Chateau de Chanteloup, a historic estate that has belonged to the Martell family since 1838 and which the cognac house considers its spiritual home. Subsequent editions from this collection will be launched annually in partnership with other distinguished chateaux.
Martell was established in 1715, making it the oldest of the Big Four cognac houses, which together produce roughly 90 per cent of the world’s supply. With great age comes great expertise, and it is with this finely honed know-how that the ultra-prestige, limited edition L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup is produced.
The essence of scarcity and heritage
In an era where the idea of luxury is distorted, Martell reminds us of its two foundational aspects: rarity and legacy. What is rare and hard to find is precious. What has history and provenance is valuable. By choosing to limit production of this cognac to just 1,000 individually numbered decanters, Martell not only underscores the exclusivity of the blend, but also highlights the craftsmanship and heritage that define the house’s legacy.
For collectors, it’s a chance to own a piece of Martell’s 300-plus years of history, some of it tied to world history. There are key moments like the coronation of England’s King George V in 1911, or the signing of the WWI armistice in 1918. On both occasions, Martell cognac was served. When Japanese Emperor Hirohito made a state visit to France in 1971, he was presented with a case of Martell Cordon Bleu.
Savouring each sip of the cognac, whether in good company or otherwise, allows connoisseurs the opportunity to reflect on such episodes. It’s also a way to appreciate the French art de vivre – the art of living, of which eating and drinking well plays a major part. After all, the French gastronomic meal and its rituals is recognised as a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.
But the art of living entails more than just gastronomy. It’s a way of life that values attention to details, choosing quality over quantity, and appreciating elegance and refinement. Drawing from this approach, the L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup stands apart from other ultra-prestige cognacs.
It descends from the already exceptional L’Or de Jean Martell, itself a complex cognac that blends together over 400 rare and precious eaux-de-vie (French for “waters of life”, referring to the clear, colourless brandy produced by the distillation of any fruit other than grapes).
The L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup is the first in the line of L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau editions. In this series, all the cognacs are blended and cellared by Martell, finishing their final cellaring at a prominent chateau. Being the inaugural edition, Martell chose to finish the cognac in Chateau de Chanteloup – the Martell family home in the Borderies region of Cognac.
As an ultra-prestige cognac, the L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup is the result of a careful selection and ageing of over 1,400 eaux-de-vie from the four finest terroirs in the Cognac region. It’s quite literally the cream of the crop, and is distinguished not only in its unparalleled quality but also in the unique narrative it weaves, celebrating Martell’s deep roots in French culture and craftsmanship.
Forging a sensory journey
Like a maestro leading his orchestra to produce a symphony, Martell’s cellar master Christophe Valtaud meticulously oversaw the selection of the appropriate eaux-de-vie, numbering more than 1,400, to use in the cognac. And just as the maestro shapes the performance to create a beautiful accord, Mr Valtaud’s role was to build a rich, complex and harmonious assemblage of aromas and flavours.
The sensory profile of this exquisite expression begins with delicate floral notes of iris, wild carnation and honeysuckle, evolving into a complex palate of red and black fruits, with hints of cherry and blackcurrant, heightened by a subtle touch of spice.
As the tasting journey continues, earthy tones and the distinctive rancio character (similar to overripe fruits) come to the fore, complemented by fragrant notes of sandalwood and cedar, a nod to the 300-year-old French oak casks used in the ageing process.
To craft a decanter befitting of such a noble edition, Martell turned to renowned French crystal purveyor Baccarat to fashion a drop-shaped bottle with a 19-carat gold-painted neck. The neck also denotes the chateau it’s from – in this case, it’s the Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup – as well as the limited edition number, such as 27 of 1,000. The bespoke packaging further enhances the collectible nature of the cognac, appealing to those who seek not only rarity but also beauty in their collections.
The dual stoppers, one for transportation and another for display, highlight the cognac house’s thoughtful consideration given to both practicality and aesthetic appreciation.
Of connections and shared passions
The French are a passionate people, and they express this in daily life. Each meal, for example, is treated as an occasion to share, discuss, debate and enjoy. The Martell house, likewise, is passionate about its quest for excellence, an attribute that has been passed down from generation to generation. Its cognacs embody this passion.
When collectors savour this elixir with kindred spirits over a meal, it’s a chance to indulge not only in their shared passion for cognacs, but also their common interests in travel, culture, history and other topics. Their collections thus evolve beyond being investment vehicles, becoming a means of reconnecting with their own deep-seated passions, and a conduit to connect with like-minded individuals.
The L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup is more than just a cognac; it's an experience, a legacy and a treasure to be cherished – possibly for generations.
The L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup is available from March 2024 at selected luxury retailers, priced at $9,888.
Martell advocates responsible drinking. Please do not share this with anyone under the legal drinking age of 18.