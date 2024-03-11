Aged in 300-year-old casks and bottled in Baccarat crystal: Meet Martell’s new ultra-luxe cognac

Just as the home of a scholar would have a library brimming with the classics, the home of a cognac connoisseur warrants a bar or appreciation room well-stocked with prestigious bottlings. For enthusiasts looking to embellish their collection, Martell’s highly anticipated new offering, the L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup, should be on your radar.

This edition, the first of its kind, is a tribute to the Chateau de Chanteloup, a historic estate that has belonged to the Martell family since 1838 and which the cognac house considers its spiritual home. Subsequent editions from this collection will be launched annually in partnership with other distinguished chateaux.

Martell was established in 1715, making it the oldest of the Big Four cognac houses, which together produce roughly 90 per cent of the world’s supply. With great age comes great expertise, and it is with this finely honed know-how that the ultra-prestige, limited edition L'Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Chateau de Chanteloup is produced.

The essence of scarcity and heritage

In an era where the idea of luxury is distorted, Martell reminds us of its two foundational aspects: rarity and legacy. What is rare and hard to find is precious. What has history and provenance is valuable. By choosing to limit production of this cognac to just 1,000 individually numbered decanters, Martell not only underscores the exclusivity of the blend, but also highlights the craftsmanship and heritage that define the house’s legacy.