Aeronautics student dropped out of college to help girlfriend run bakery

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Ong Jing Ting and her husband Kayne Augustine run bakery brand Puffs and Peaks as well as roast beef business PicKayneYeah.

SINGAPORE – Over the last decade, Puffs and Peaks has grown from a personal experiment to a home-based business to a hole-in-the-wall bakery to a two-outlet brand with a repository of over 500 recipes.

Through it all, the face of the brand has been its founder, 30-year-old Ong Jing Ting, wh o s tarted selling her bakes with the help of her mother in 2019.

Ong’s husband, Kayne Augustine, 31, came on board in 2020.

A student then, he was mostly tasked with administrative work and deliveries. But after about a year of chipping in part-time, he decided to drop out of his Bachelor of Science programme at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and fully commit to the bakery.

“I was a bit lost back then. I didn’t really have a vision of what I wanted to do,” he says. The Covid-19 pandemic had eroded his faith in the aerospace industry and he realised that he preferred working in the bakery with his then girlfriend.

The creative side of the work, in particular, brought him a great deal of satisfaction.

“We would change the menu every month. It was quite taxing, but it helped us expand our creativity and people were quite receptive to almost everything we put out.” The bakery, known for its cream-filled donuts, has outlets in Tampines Central and Tampines Changkat.

Becoming a full-time baker was an unexpected career pivot for a man who did not own an oven until he was 21.

It was a Cornell convection oven formerly owned by Ong, which he carried home on foot from her home in Pasir Ris, a 20-minute walk away.

Who’s the better baker?

With that oven, Augustine started learning how to bake by watching YouTube tutorials. “I just followed recipes and used a bit of intuition,” he says.

“He picked up everything from scratch,” says Ong. “I told him he has a really good aptitude. It’s just whether he believes in himself. And honestly, he’s probably made all our recipes better.”

To test that hypothesis, the couple, who got married in 2022, once competed to see who could sell more eclairs.

His were flavoured with burnt honey and lime; hers with raspberry rose.

“He won,” she concedes, then adds with a laugh: “He thinks he’s a visionary after that.”

The married couple have been working together since 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

She describes her approach to R&D as businesslike. Top of her mind are questions like: Is it easy to produce? Is it easy to deliver? Is it something people would enjoy? Is it trending now?

“It actually impedes my creativity a little bit,” she admits.

Augustine, on the other hand, is more of a free spirit, says the Culinary Institute of America, Singapore graduate.

“He didn’t have such a structured way of learning baking, which means that he can explore so many possibilities without boundaries. He’s not sticking to the classic pairings.”

Concerned that his wife is being too self-deprecatory, Augustine jumps in to clarify that he, too, is very much ruled by business considerations.

“I’m quite classic also lah,” he says, citing the example of chocolate chip scones paired with an espresso caramel whip he once trialled, which was a hit among friends and customers.

He credits Ong for teaching him most of what he knows, and says he is “lucky” to be able to work with his wife.

“It’s amazing,” she says. “But there are also days when all hell breaks loose. Especially in this last year, with having more people to manage, we started to crack a little bit.”

Occasionally, they clash over different management styles or over who gets to be the bigger person.

“Some days, staff are not around because they might be on MC, so one of us has to cover for them. I’m happy to do it, but sometimes she won’t let me, and that’s when arguments start,” he says.

But at the end of the day, things always bounce back to normal, she adds. “W e al ways know we’re family.”

Working together also means they do not have to miss each other, she says.

“We get to see each other’s successes, and when we make something, we can see the joy on each other’s faces. I think sharing that is such a nice feeling,” she adds.

His turn now

It certainly has not been an easy journey, full of long, physically demanding days and scary months when they struggled to balance the books.

Ong, in particular, has battled health issues and burnout, especially after opening her second outlet in April 2025.

For their wedding, the couple decided on a modest celebration at the Registry of Marriages instead of a big banquet, in part due to business considerations.

“We thought that if we were to plan a whole wedding, we might as well start a new business, because it takes the same amount of effort,” he says.

Augustine specialises in slow-roasted picanha. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

This was exactly what he did. In July, he started PicKayneYeah, a food delivery business specialising in slow-roasted picanha (rump cap). Roasts start at $65 for a 700g portion of beef, while sides range from $8 for a 150g serving of chimichurri to $19 for soya maple glazed Brussels sprout (500g).

He selected this cut because it does not dry out as easily and looks great at parties, as he discovered in 2025, when he fired up a hunk of picanha to impress his extended family at Christmas.

His dish received such warm feedback that Ong urged him to turn it into a business. He now fulfils orders using the kitchen at Puffs and Peaks’ cafe in Tampines Changkat, coming in around 2pm after most of the baking is done.

With Ong’s help – she pitches in with marketing – business has taken off. PicKayneYeah received around 50 orders in its first month, far exceeding Augustine’s expectations.

At the moment, he is treating it as a hobby, with no plans to scale the business. “I tell people that I’m doing it to earn som e po cket money to fund my own beef consumption,” he jokes.

But who knows what the future holds. He might yet realise his dream of opening a diner one day.

For now though, he is taking a step back from day-to-day operations at the bakery to focus on the roast beef business and another of his initiatives – Ryka Pets, which sells freeze-dried treats for dogs and cats.

Whatever he decides to do, Ong will have his back. “He’s already dedicated so much of his time over the last six years to the bakery, so now he should explore his own dreams.”