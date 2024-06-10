From A5 wagyu to a host of stylish cafes: Escape the ordinary at these Orchard Road food spots

When exploring the bustling retail scene along Orchard Road, you may yearn for a place to catch your breath, unwind and refuel before diving back into the city's pulse.

With a treasure trove of shops and alluring eateries, Palais Renaissance is the perfect escape for a languorous afternoon or glamorous evening.

Foodie insiders already know that some of the city’s best eateries have made their home here. They have long been lured by the charms of Michelin Guide-listed Sushi Kimura, the promise of a decadent evening at Caviar and the fresh seafood at casual eatery Estuary.

In between are well-loved spots like the always stylish PS.Cafe and Merci Marcel, alongside gems like Cakebar and whiskey library The Writing Club. Find out what other restaurants are waiting to bring a touch of indulgence to your everyday.