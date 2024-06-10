From A5 wagyu to a host of stylish cafes: Escape the ordinary at these Orchard Road food spots

When exploring the bustling retail scene along Orchard Road, you may yearn for a place to catch your breath, unwind and refuel before diving back into the city's pulse.
With a treasure trove of shops and alluring eateries, Palais Renaissance is the perfect escape for a languorous afternoon or glamorous evening.
Foodie insiders already know that some of the city’s best eateries have made their home here. They have long been lured by the charms of Michelin Guide-listed Sushi Kimura, the promise of a decadent evening at Caviar and the fresh seafood at casual eatery Estuary.
In between are well-loved spots like the always stylish PS.Cafe and Merci Marcel, alongside gems like Cakebar and whiskey library The Writing Club. Find out what other restaurants are waiting to bring a touch of indulgence to your everyday.
An elevated yakiniku experience
Known for its premium Japanese wagyu and farm-to-table approach, Shatoburian Yakiniku uses the entire cattle, from nose to tail. Choose from an impressive selection of A5 wagyu with a very high marbling score, procured from auction houses in Japan that deliver the cream of the crop. Don’t miss the chateaubriand steak, at $158, the most tender cut of beef cooked to perfection over a smokeless BBQ grill imported from Japan. You can also indulge in Shatoburian’s Butcher’s Don, at $258, which features thicker slices from a daily selection of prime cuts topped with sweet onion and marinated egg yolk, which never disappoints. For a satisfying midday meal, the restaurant also offers an array of executive lunch donburi options featuring premium ingredients.
A plush hideout with over 1,000 rare whiskies and spirits
Whisky lovers come to The Writing Club to dive into its epic selection, which includes whiskies from closed distilleries such as Scottish Caperdonich and Littlemill, to more familiar ones like Glenfarclas, Springbank and Laphroaig. Pours start from just $16++, with most of the collection from Scotland and the rest from different parts of the world. Whisky flights are available from $68++ for a flight of three 30ml tasting portions. Non-whisky enthusiasts can partake in fine wines, craft beers and classic cocktails.
Experience teppanyaki, robatayaki and sashimi all under one roof
Ishinomaki Group has been offering a multi-faceted dining experience since 2014. With two outlets, Ishinomaki Grill & Sake and Ki Teppan & Rogama, located just a stone’s throw away from each other, the menu draws inspiration from Japan’s 24 seasons and ingredients. The dishes embody traditional Japanese flavours and embrace the five fundamental cooking methods: grilling, simmering, frying, steaming and raw preparations. The teppanyaki set lunch offers great value, featuring Assorted Seafood, Chef’s Choice of Beef Cuts, and Premium Chicken, starting at $42++. Their signature Premium Chirashi Set at $40++ includes over 12 different types of sashimi atop sushi rice, all in one bowl.
A stylish space to bond with your girlfriends
Since it opened in 2008, PS.Cafe at Palais Renaissance has been a haven for stylish diners with its gorgeous floral centrepieces, irresistible signature truffle fries (fun fact: PS.Cafe's famous truffle fries were first introduced at this very outlet) and opulent cake slices. Sixteen years on and this cafe just keeps getting better. Drop in for outlet-exclusive eats like the kimchi Reuben, at $30 – think molten scamorza cheese and umami-rich beef pastrami between ash white sourdough – and grilled snapper and greens, at $38, served with a wholesome pile of zucchini, Brussels sprouts, asparagus and broccoli. Or, stick to dishes you know and love – all the PS.Cafe classics are here. Double chocolate blackout cake, anyone?
An elegant French-Japanese dessert cafe
The French-Japanese-inspired Cakebar has a loyal following thanks to elegant confections, such as the fluffy strawberry lemon pistachio cake, coffee tiramisu and ondeh XXL cake, from $13 each. On your first visit, snag a seat and ask for their best-selling Kori Lemon, at $8.50, a luscious frozen treat comprising light-as-air pure lemon curd and a white chocolate almond crumble base. Pair your sweet treat with a cup of expertly brewed coffee or tea and take a break from your afternoon of shopping. Before you leave, pick up a Joie de Pastry Gift. At $39, this box of three single cakes of your choice is a delightful, sweet treat to share with your loved ones.
The perfect date night destination
Between the whitewashed brick walls, sweeping arches and honeycombed terracotta tiles, Merci Marcel feels like a trip to the French Mediterranean. It will quickly become one of your favourite eateries to share with your significant other. Come for the homey cuisine and stay for the fine French wines and creative cocktails. Next door, at sister restaurant French Fold, tuck into sweet and savoury buckwheat galettes before strolling it off, hand-in-hand, at Maison Marcel, the brand’s concept store filled with over 700 objects of desire from 80 independent brands.
A fine dining spot for the ultimate indulgence
Naturally, Caviar has a lavish selection of its titular ingredient, including roe from France, Italy, Russia, Uruguay, Japan, China, Azerbaijan and Holland. Enjoy them as part of a six-course degustation menu, at $168, on dishes like Monkfish Part 1 featuring the world-renowned Oscietra caviar, or stop in for luxurious treats from the a la carte menu where prices start from just $7 for house-baked bread and caviar butter. You do not want to miss the Caviar & Champagne Experience, at $68, comprising three exquisite caviar varieties with a flute of bubbly.
An east-meets-west culinary adventure
Binary’s unique culinary approach means guests get to enjoy a given ingredient in two ways: in Asian and Western styles. Choose from both culinary approaches or enjoy both styles on the same plate. For instance, you could have a fork-tender Iberico presa with Argentine chimichurri or Vietnamese spices. Or have your king prawns with cajun herb butter or creamy mentaiko (main courses are priced at a standard $42). The four-course tasting menu, from $93++ and now with a one-for-one promotion, is a great way to sample a host of dishes, including truffle gnocchi with gorgonzola, cheddar and Parmigiano, and wagyu tri-tip with red wine jus and vine cherry tomatoes.
Visit Palais Renaissance today and discover your new favourite dining destination in the heart of Orchard Road.