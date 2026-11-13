A Moment to Savour: Visa launches luxe dining programme with star-studded chef collabs

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SINGAPORE – Calling all gourmands, add a new premium dining programme , A Moment to Savour, which f eatures renowned restaurants and chefs, to your calendar for the next four months.

The series - open to Visa cardholders only - is launched under the Visa Destinations platform, in partnership with Marina Bay Sands (MBS), UOB and the Singapore Tourism Board.

It kicks off with an exclusive two-night dinner at the one-Michelin-starred Waku Ghin on Nov 17 and 18, in collaboration with Seoul’s two-Michelin-starred establishment Mosu - helmed by chef Anh Sung-jae of Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars fame.

While this event is already sold out, the next one to look forward to at MBS is on Dec 6 - marking a collaboration between one-Michelin-starred Jin Ting Wan’s executive chef Albert Li and chef Du Jianqing of Shanghai’s two-Michelin-starred Jing Xi Hui.

Priced at $388++ for lunch and $568++ for dinner, it marries modern Cantonese finesse with contemporary Chaozhou artistry.

Another star-studded me al is a 16-han d experience that brin gs togeth er chef Dee Chan of The Black Pearl at Odeon 333 with seven guest chefs from leading restaurants across China, on Dec 9 and 10.

The 16-hand experience brings chef Dee Chan (first row, centre) of The Black Pearl with seven guest chefs from China. PHOTO: THE BLACK PEARL

These guest chefs were also part of Season 2 of China’s cooking competition Yi Fan Feng Shen. They include chef Sun Chuang of Jingxi 1981 in Sanya and Chen Youjie, founder of Cuo Xia in Chengdu.

The eight-course dinner ($288 nett a person) includes dishes such as Bird’s Nest in Superior Broth and Crispy Moutai Crust Sea Cucumber.

The eighth course by chef Dee is a ginger and milk mousse. PHOTO: THE BLACK PEARL

Bookings for meals in 2027 will be released at a later date.

In January, the programme sees more collaborations between chef Emmanuel Stroobant of two-Michelin-starred Saint Pierre at One Fullerton with chef Christiaan Stoop of Shanghai’s three-Michelin-starred Taian Table; followed by a six-hands showcase with chef Edward Chong of modern Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms, chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn of Bangkok’s Nusara and fellow Thai pastry chef Dej Kewkacha.

One of the March collaborations sees the three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Odette at National Gallery Singapore pair with Belgium’s two-Michelin-starred establishment L’air du Temps.

“With dining continuing to be a significant area of traveller spend and a powerful reason for people to explore a destination, this programme brings exceptional local and international culinary talent together to celebrate the flavours that make Singapore distinctive and strengthen its appeal as one of the world’s leading culinary destinations,” says Adeline Kim, Visa’s group country manager for regional Southeast Asia and senior vice president of global clients, Asia Pacific.