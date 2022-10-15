A foodie’s tour of Melaka: What to eat and buy

Heading to Melaka for a weekend getaway and plan to eat your way around? Venture beyond Jonker Walk for gems such as Lin Neo Delight in Taman Kota Laksamana Jaya, which serves up homely Peranakan fare, or Restoran Res Porridge House in Taman Melaka Raya, which receives raves from locals. Here are 11 tried-and-tested places for good grub and edible souvenirs. Hedy Khoo leads the way.

Precious Eye Store

Where: 32 Jalan Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka

Open: Fridays to Sundays, 11am to midnight

For unforgettably crispy yet tender squid, head to 32 Jalan Hang Jebat. Located at a corner of Jonker Street, the eatery is oddly called Precious Eye Store, which sounds like an optical shop. The shop has no proper signboard.

So set your sights on a bright yellow menu board with items like Jumbo Crispy Squid (RM20 or about S$6), which is a must-try. The squid is coated in batter and deep-fried to order.