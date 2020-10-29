A dram experience with Scottish distillery

While travelling to a whisky distillery will not be on the cards any time soon, The Macallan Experience at the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore might be the next best thing. It offers an immersive exhibition space, a cinema, and a bar and lounge.

Available at the Raffles Arcade until Feb 10, the experience starts with a walk down an Instagramworthy tunnel lined with oak casks. You reach a photo exhibition by award-winning American photographer Steve McCurry, where the casks - integral to the whiskymaking process of one of the world's most popular Scotch whiskies - are featured prominently.

In the Sensory Cinema, watch a 12-minute film featuring two inspiring life stories - of freediver Marese Secades and eye doctor Reeta Gurung - while sipping on two drams of The Macallan - Double Cask 12 Years Old and Sherry Oak 12 Years Old. Here, aromas of pineapple and citrus, and chocolate and spices, are released into the air.

Tickets for the cinematic tasting experience are priced at $28, with all proceeds going to the Water and Healthcare Foundation, which helps rural communities in Cambodia.

Whisky fans can also get up close with rare bottles from the brand's archives on their way to the bar and lounge. Bottles on display include The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique and the Raffles Hotel Singapore Edition.

The newly released The Macallan Edition No. 6 - the last of the Edition series - is on sale for $204, alongside other Macallan whiskies, at the lounge.

In line with safe distancing measures, the gallery, bar and lounge will accommodate guests for only up to an hour.

An adjoining private dining room will host curated Macallan whiskypairing dinners, helmed by Pierre Burgade, executive chef of Raffles Hotel Singapore. It will feature food from French restaurant La Dame de Pic, modern Chinese cuisine from Yi by Jereme Leung and steakhouse Butcher's Block. Menus and prices, which start at $238++ a person, will be refreshed monthly.

While the dinners for next month and December are fully booked, The Macallan Experience is still taking requests. Limited seats are available for January and February and can be booked via www.themacallanexperience.com.

Mr Francois Saurel, regional managing director for Asia-Pacific for Edrington, The Macallan's parent company, says: "At a time when many of us are unable to travel, we hope The Macallan Experience transports our guests to the world of The Macallan. We hope our guests will come away inspired, not only by our heritage and unwavering dedication to mastery, but also by the life choices of others who, like The Macallan, have shown courage in the face of adversity."​