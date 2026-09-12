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$8m Moutai House to debut at the iconic Fullerton Waterboat House by end-October

Moutai House’s managing director Shi Yunding (left) with Colin Chia, chief executive of Nutmeg Collective – the bar partner for the three-storey venue.

SINGAPORE – If you have ever found China’s distilled sorghum liquor moutai unpalatable, a new Moutai House is hoping to change that impression.

Billed as a lifestyle destination for moutai fans and newbies alike, it opens by end-October at the iconic Fullerton Waterboat House.

It is helmed by Chinese managing director Shi Yunding, 38, a commodities trader-turned-official Kweichow Moutai distributor for Singapore since March 2025.

The Singapore permanent resident, a Henan native who has lived here for 16 years, has roped in two local partners for the space. Restaurant group Imperial Treasure is behind the food, while bar group Nutmeg Collective – which runs Nutmeg & Clove, Last Word and Draftland Singapore – curates the drinks programme.

The three-storey experience

On the first floor, visitors enter The Moutai Experiential Centre, a gallery-style space showcasing the culture, history and craftsmanship behind the prized Chinese baijiu’s production.

A rendering of The Moutai Experiential Centre on the first floor. PHOTO: MOUTAI HOUSE

Like how champagne hails from the Champagne region in France, moutai gets its name from the Maotai town in China’s Guizhou province. Kweichow Moutai typically has a 53 per cent alcohol content.

The gallery will feature South-east Asia’s first dedicated birth-year Kweichow Moutai collection, featuring annual vintages dating back to 1965; as well as over 300 exclusive Kweichow Moutai labels and rare bottles valued at up to $1 million.

The 50 years aged Kweichow Moutai. PHOTO: MOUTAI HOUSE

On the second floor sits the 45-seat Imperial Treasure restaurant, which offers its style of Guizhou and Huaiyang cuisines.

Dishes will feature the “fire of Guizhou” – with sour and spicy notes and aromatic fermented ingredients – and the “elegance of Huaiyang”, a cuisine defined by meticulous knife work and braising techniques, says chief executive Kenny Leung, 47.

He adds: “Moutai is used as the finishing touch and defining element of each dish. It is also infused into some dishes, through techniques such as marinating, flash-frying, braising and stewing and drunken preparation.”

Sohaus – a stylised portmanteau of social house – is a 40-seat rooftop cocktail bar with sweeping views of the Marina Bay and takes the third floor.

Moutai House’s managing director Shi Yunding (left) with Colin Chia, chief executive of Nutmeg Collective – the bar partner for the three-storey venue. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

It serves eight signature cocktails showcasing Kweichow Moutai, alongside eight classics reinterpreted with moutai-inspired flavours and elements.

Noting that people enjoy matcha and mala flavours as well as blind boxes, Nutmeg Collective’s chief executive Colin Chia, 47, says that the cocktails take inspiration from these trends.

It is not just moutai used in the drinks. Other spirits such as sake, shochu, whisky, rum and tequila will also be part of the menu. There will be bar snacks served, in collaboration with Imperial Treasure.

He says: “We want moutai to blend in and for more people to be receptive of our Asian spirits. What is stopping people from putting a bottle of moutai beside a bottle of tequila?”

By day, Sohaus will operate a coffee bar at the experiential centre serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic coffee-based beverages. Think affogato made with Kweichow Moutai-infused ice cream and an espresso shot, adds Chia.

Prices for the food and drink have not been confirmed.

Singapore’s moutai market

Working with local partners was crucial for Shi, who acknowledges that they understand Singapore’s F&B scene better than him.

The project has been more than a year in the making and, at $8 million, has exceeded his initial $6 million budget.

Moutai House is the first of its kind for the brand and is fitting for Singapore – among the first countries that Kweichow Moutai exported to back in 1954.

He adds that Singapore is the brand’s largest market in South-east Asia and second globally outside China, following Hong Kong.

He is set to quench the demand here and has over $30 million worth of stock in his warehouse here.

Addressing an August report in CNBC about Kweichow Moutai’s drop in profit for the first time in six months since 2014, Shi says the demand for Kweichow Moutai remains “fundamentally strong and healthy”.

“What we are seeing is not simply a decline in moutai’s value, but a gradual return to a more rational and stable market. In fact, while many other spirits have continued to soften, moutai prices have remained relatively stable and have even edged up slightly this year.”

He notes that the product is gradually returning from being a financial or investment asset to a premium spirit for public consumption and enjoyment.

He adds: “We see this transition as an important opportunity for moutai, particularly in international markets. It is also why we believe the opening of Moutai House is especially meaningful – for consumers to experience Kweichow Moutai not only as a bottle or a collectible, but also through its culture, craftsmanship, gastronomy and contemporary lifestyle.”