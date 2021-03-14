TASTING BETTER WITH AGE

70: Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles

In the fickle, trend-obsessed food-and-beverage industry, three family-run eateries have stood the test of time to mark milestones this year. The Sunday Times finds out how they survived through the decades, weathered a pandemic and continue to serve generations of customers while staying true to their brand

Second-generation owners Lau Fook Wah and his wife Tham Lay Mon run Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles, which started as a pushcart in 1951. Their son Kevin plans to improve the ordering and back-end systems when they retire.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
WHERE: 01-15 Pek Kio Market & Food Centre, 41A Cambridge Road; open: 8.30am to 1.30pm or while stocks last (Wednesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and temporarily till the end of the month

Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles, which started as a pushcart plying Rangoon Road and Owen Road, turns 70 this year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 14, 2021, with the headline '70: Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles'. Subscribe
