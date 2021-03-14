For Subscribers
TASTING BETTER WITH AGE
70: Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles
In the fickle, trend-obsessed food-and-beverage industry, three family-run eateries have stood the test of time to mark milestones this year. The Sunday Times finds out how they survived through the decades, weathered a pandemic and continue to serve generations of customers while staying true to their brand
WHERE: 01-15 Pek Kio Market & Food Centre, 41A Cambridge Road; open: 8.30am to 1.30pm or while stocks last (Wednesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and temporarily till the end of the month
Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles, which started as a pushcart plying Rangoon Road and Owen Road, turns 70 this year.
