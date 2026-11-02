7 smart ways to upgrade your red pasta sauce, plus recipe for Korean bulgogi bolognese

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NEW YORK – Marinara, pomodoro, puttanesca, arrabbiata, amatriciana: Maybe you made it yourself, or maybe you poured it from a jar. There is clearly no single way to make pasta sauce.

No matter what “red sauce” means in your house – whether it is thin like marinara or thick like gravy – or what pasta shape you like it on, there is plenty of freedom and opportunity to improvise, adapt and upgrade.