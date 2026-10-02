7 expert tips to make a lunch you will love

The seven tricks bring soul and excitement, flavour and texture, so your bowl will be every bit as practical and nourishing – but with more heart.

NEW YORK – A grain bowl is a sensible choice. Topped with produce and protein, it is flexible, cost-effective, healthful and responsible. But just because you think you “should” eat one (or any) food does not mean you want to (or will) eat it.

These seven tricks bring soul and excitement, flavour and texture, so your bowl will be every bit as practical and nourishing – but with more heart. These upgrades also apply to grain salads and seeds that behave like grains, such as quinoa.