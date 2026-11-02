Straitstimes.com header logo

6 top tips to make an impressive mac and cheese with a crunchy crumb top

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Creamy mac and cheese with buttered crumbs.

Creamy mac and cheese with buttered crumbs.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI/NYTIMES

Genevieve Ko

  • The article shares tips for making creamy mac and cheese with a crunchy crumb top, using a French-style sauce and a quick broil instead of full baking.
  • Key steps include rinsing pasta, grating cheese yourself, and choosing sharp cheddar with gruyere for better taste and smooth melting.
  • It explains how to make the sauce, pick the right pasta, and finish with buttered panko crumbs for a crisp top and silky base.

AI generated

NEW YORK – My kids like to insist that I have a favourite child, but I swear I do not. I love them all equally, of course, and each is a favourite in a different way. So it is with mac and cheese.

The freezer aisle pan is pure nostalgia, all soft, salty and traffic-cone orange. The blue box was the first taste of independence, the stiff straight noodles a reminder of bright college years. The white cheddar variety in the purple package? Salvation, feeding all those favourite children in desperately tired times.

See more on

Recipes

Food and drink

Cooking and cookbooks

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.