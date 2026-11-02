6 top tips to make an impressive mac and cheese with a crunchy crumb top

NEW YORK – My kids like to insist that I have a favourite child, but I swear I do not. I love them all equally, of course, and each is a favourite in a different way. So it is with mac and cheese.

The freezer aisle pan is pure nostalgia, all soft, salty and traffic-cone orange. The blue box was the first taste of independence, the stiff straight noodles a reminder of bright college years. The white cheddar variety in the purple package? Salvation, feeding all those favourite children in desperately tired times.