For Subscribers
TASTING BETTER WITH AGE
50: Rang Mahal
In the fickle, trend-obsessed food-and-beverage industry, three family-run eateries have stood the test of time to mark milestones this year. The Sunday Times finds out how they survived through the decades, weathered a pandemic and continue to serve generations of customers while staying true to their brand
WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard; open: noon to 2.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays and Sundays), 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays
INFO: Call 6333-1788 or go to rangmahal.com.sg
Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.