5 viral drinks to beat the heat: DIY affogato, coffee cola, hojicha and more

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At AiFOKATO, you can pick your own gelato and drink flavour.

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SINGAPORE – As the weather heats up, it is time to cool down with the latest viral drinks in town.

Making affogato hip again is the new AiFOKATO in Telok Ayer Street, by the home-grown Initia Group, which is behind trendy Korean brands such as samgyetang specialist Modu, gelato shop Tofu G and steakhouse Drim.

AiFOKATO’s take on affogato ($10) – inspired by Florence’s famed Vivoli Gelataria – lets you mix and match gelato and drink flavours. You also get to pour the hot beverage over the gelato for that perfect clip to post on your socials.

Since launching, AiFOKATO has sold more than 13,000 cups of affogato in March, followed by another 11,000 orders in April, says Initia Group’s founder and chief executive Luke Yi.

The store also sells a frozen spin on the trending Dirty Coffee – hot espresso poured over cold milk – with its -86 Frozen Dirty Latte ($10). In its version, espresso, matcha or chocolate is poured over milk in a glass that has been chilled to -86 deg C.

AiFOKATO’s -86 Frozen Dirty Latte. PHOTO: AIFOKATO

Also drawing long queues is Matsu Matcha at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar. It specialises in matcha, which is freshly milled on-site, with the most indulgent options of Double Matcha: Iced Uji Matcha Latte ($12.50) with matcha gelato, and Double Houjicha: Iced Houjicha Latte ($11.90) with Valrhona chocolate and houjicha gelato.

For other refreshing coffee-based creations, head to Big Short Coffee in Joo Chiat or Cheerful Goat at the Stamford Arts Centre. They are churning out seasonal drinks till the end of May and June respectively. Think coffee infused with various flavours such as pineapple, ginger and raspberry.

And, for coconut drink fans out there, Basq & Bean’s recently launched coconut series – served with fresh coconut – may be just what you need to beat the heat.

Here’s where to freshen up with cool drinks – if you can get to the end of the line, that is.

Affogato

With its “diamond-faceted” gelato presentation and Insta-ready pour over, it is no wonder that AiFOKATO has seen constant queues for its DIY affogato since it opened in March.

It is the perfect post-meal treat of dessert and drink that is neither too sweet nor cloying.

Gelato flavours comprise Madagascar vanilla, pistachio, matcha and chocolate, while drink options are espresso, matcha or chocolate.

For a caffeine jolt, go for the classic pairing of vanilla gelato with medium roast espresso. Otherwise, go for the delightfully creamy combination of pistachio gelato and hot chocolate.

AiFOKATO’s classic pairing of vanilla gelato and espresso. PHOTO: AIFOKATO

Pair the affogato with the equally popular Butter Mochi ($9 for four pieces), which has a crisp and buttery exterior and a soft and chewy centre.

It will introduce bigger servings of affogato soon, and has plans to host pop-ups.

Where: AiFOKATO, 111 Telok Ayer Street, open: 10.30am to 9pm (Sundays to Fridays), 10.30am to 10pm (Saturdays)

Info: www.tofug.sg/aifokato

Coffee Cola

Cafe Big Short Coffee, known for its innovative spin on caffeine, is serving its spring menu, and one thing you will not want to miss is its viral Coffee Cola ($10).

It is crafted from an Ethiopian Seri Biru cold brew and housemade cola syrup infused with yuzu and more than 20 spices such as nutmeg, cacao nibs, kola nut and galangal.

The fizziness from the carbonated cola makes it extra invigorating on a hot day. It is finished over the counter with smoky coffee bubbles for dramatic effect.

Big Short Coffee’s Coffee Cola. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Other drinks take inspiration from pineapple tarts, Thai green mango salad and ma lai gao (steamed sponge cake).

In June, Big Short Coffee will launch its second outlet in Beach Road. It will also roll out its next menu for summer on June 2, which includes a durian coffee created for National Day.

Where: Big Short Coffee, 2 Fowlie Road, 01-01, open: 8am to 5pm daily

Info: www.bigshortcoffee.com

Hojicha

While matcha is still a perennial crowd favourite, hojicha (roasted Japanese green tea) is fast gaining traction with its toasty notes.

No longer relegated to being matcha’s sidekick, it now takes centre stage on the menus of several cafes, including Studio Frond in Joo Chiat and Blob in Tiong Bahru.

Even the big chains are getting in on the action.

On May 6, home-grown chain Mr Coconut launched its hojicha collection: A six-drink series that includes Coconut Strawberry Hojicha Latte ($7.50), Coconut Avocado Hojicha Latte ($7.90) and Coconut Hojicha Juice ($8).

Prior to this, Chinese milk tea chain Chagee rolled out its Hojicha Genmai Milk Tea (from $5.20), blended with roasted premium Wuchang rice grains, on March 27 across all its outlets.

My current fave is Matsu Matcha’s Double Houjicha: Iced Houjicha Latte ($11.90) because it is served with Valrhona chocolate bits and hojicha gelato, in collaboration with local gelato chain Sweet Cheeks.

Matsu Matcha’s Double Houjicha: Iced Houjicha Latte. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

On its own, the Houjicha Tea is priced at $4, or $6.90 for a latte, while gelato is priced from $6 a scoop.

Where: Matsu Matcha, B1-08 Guoco Tower, 7 Wallich Street, open: 8am to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 10am to 6pm (Sundays).



Info: matsumatcha.com

Coconut Coffee

On a hot day, you might have reached for a pack of coconut water, made a beeline to a Mr Coconut outlet or sipped on Chinese coffee brand Luckin Coffee’s popular coconut latte to cool down.

Luckin Coffee continues to bank on coconut, with its recently launched Tropical Coco-Mango Refresher ($8), which includes coconut jelly, mango puree and pomelo pulp. It is also bringing back its Iced Minty Coconut Latte ($8.50).

But the unexpected standout for me is Basq & Bean’s new range of drinks ($9.80 each), which are topped with a fresh coconut. It includes a Coco’Matcha and Coco’Brew with cold brew coffee, best paired with the cafe’s Basque cheesecake (from $18 for a 3.5-inch Mini Basq).

Basq & Bean’s Coco’Brew. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The Insta-moment: Poke through the coconut flesh with your straw, watch the coconut water drip down, then mix it with the cold brew coffee.

On a sweltering day, this fresh brew hits the spot.

Where: Basq & Bean, 85 Beach Road, 01-02, open: 7am to 8pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 7am to 10pm (Fridays to Sundays)

Info: basqnbean.com.sg

Top Fortune Coffee

Going beyond serving a basic brew, Cheerful Goat cafe’s current range of signature coffee creations ($12 each), launched in early March, is not to be missed.

Before the menu changes in June, get the coffee named Top Fortune, a cold brew infused with ginger, lemon and sparkling water, along with beetroot, whose reddish hue hints at prosperity.

Cheerful Goat’s Top Fortune coffee. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

My drink comes topped with a piece of rice paper printed with Chinese characters to signify endless wealth, as well as a fortune cookie stick.

Other highlights include Quatrime, which includes cold brew coffee, blackcurrant, Earl Grey tea and plum wine, and is finished with a sweet strawberry smoke bubble; and Light & Shadow, which fuses cold brew coffee with ylang ylang, vetiver, coconut water, vodka and lemon.

Cheerful Goat started in 2023 as a series of pop-ups and roadshows across Singapore and opened a cafe in January 2025. It is known for its freeze-dried instant Pocket Coffee ($39.90 for a box of 15 pieces) which dissolves in hot or cold water.

Where: Cheerful Goat, 01-07 Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street, open: 8.30am to 7.30pm daily

Info: www.cheerfulgoat.com