3 Things to make you SMILE

1. WATCH: MasterChef Australia: Back To Win

Season 13 of reality cooking competition MasterChef Australia may have ended recently, but the one to rewatch is the all-star season 12 on Lifetime Asia's YouTube channel.

Marvel at the culinary prowess of the best cooks from previous seasons, who were invited back to the show for another chance to win the coveted MasterChef Australia title.

They include past favourites such as dessert king Reynold Poernomo, dumpling whiz Brendan Pang and cookbook author and television presenter Poh Ling Yeow.

Judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo also made their debut this season, replacing the previous trio of Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

Some of the most entertaining episodes were the ones with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and guest judge American singer Katy Perry (above, flanked by judge Melissa Leong and contestant Reynold Poernomo), who left all the contestants star-struck.

Info: bit.ly/3CIX82e

2. LISTEN: Motivational podcasts

Set aside five to 10 minutes and start your day on a positive note with American poet-musician Morgan Harper Nichols' podcasts.

Listen to her uplifting stories, words of encouragement and timely reminders to find hope and joy in life - all of which are much needed during this pandemic.

You can also follow her on Instagram (@morgan harpernichols) - her account has 1.8 million followers - where she posts motivational quotes.

Share them with friends to brighten up their day.

Info: Go to morganharpernichols.com or download episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

3. PLAY: National Day-themed game

In this online game by the National Heritage Board, search for 12 items hidden amid a National Day Parade at the Padang and its surrounding monuments.

Icons include the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles, the state flag carried by a Chinook helicopter and Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Click on the information boxes to learn more about monuments such as the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, and the former Parliament House - now known as The Arts House. Complete the game, submit your e-mail address and stand to win FairPrice vouchers and goodie bags. The contest runs till Aug 27.

Info: psmnhb.com/monumentalhunt

