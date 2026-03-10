3 Singapore pizzerias on 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list; Anto Pizza e Aperitivi is No. 15

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

To mark his achievement, Anto Pizza e Aperitivi’s chef-owner and master pizzaiolo Antonio Brancato will be launching a new menu featuring three new pizzas including a Bottarga alla Scapece.

SINGAPORE - Three pizzerias in Singapore have made the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list, announced at an award ceremony in Tokyo on March 9.

Coming in at No. 15, Anto Pizza e Aperitivi in Jiak Chuan Road is the nation’s top-ranking pizzeria. The 80-seat restaurant, which opened in 2024, was placed No. 13 in 2025.

It is Singapore’s only entrant on the 2025 global list, and is currently ranked No. 95.

The other two on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list are La Bottega Enoteca in Joo Chiat, making a comeback at No. 31; and Fortuna in Craig Road that ranked No. 33, down from No. 28 in 2025.

La Bottega Enoteca - which was not listed in 2025 and ranked No. 15 in 2024 - also claims the title of Best Dessert List 2026.

Two of Tokyo’s pizzerias take the top spots again in the annual 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific list founded in 2017 by Italian food writers and hospitality consultants Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro and Albert Sapere.

At No.1 is RistoPizza by Napoli sta ca - which moves up from No. 2 in 2025. It dethroned The Pizza Bar on 38th at the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, the reigning No. 1 from 2023 to 2025 which is now in second place.

In its citation, Anto Pizza e Aperitivi was lauded for its “solid technical skills” that result in a well-leavened, light, digestible and fragrant dough with a “high and well-developed crust”.

Its kitchen exclusively uses Molino Pasini flour from Northern Italy and a 24-hour proofing process, with a tomato base made from fresh, hand-crushed Italian tomatoes.

To mark his achievement, Anto Pizza e Aperitivi’s chef-owner and master pizzaiolo Antonio Brancato will be launching a new pizza menu on March 19.

It will feature three new pizzas including a Bottarga alla Scapece ($38) - inspired by a memorable lunch in the Italian town of Cetara on the Amalfi Coast - this pizza reimagines the Neapolitan classic zucchine alla scapece (fried zucchini marinated in vinegar) with premium Mediterranean tuna bottarga.

There is also Anatra Quasiall’Arancia (price to be confirmed), where classic duck a l’orange meets the duck rice that has become part of chef Brancato’s daily life here; and Lucana Ritrovata ($38), a tribute to Basilicata’s peasant cooking, built on ciaudedda (an artichoke stew) comprising escarole (endive), artichokes, broad beans and the region’s iconic peperone crusco (a type of pepper).

Anto Pizza e Aperitivi's Anatra Quasiall'Arancia pizza, where duck a l'orange meets local duck rice. PHOTO: ANTO PIZZA E APERITIVI

Chef Brancato, who is en route back to Singapore from Tokyo where he attended the award ceremony, says: “I’m proud to be included once again in this prestigious list, and very happy that Anto continues to be recognised as the best pizzeria in Singapore.”

On what sets his establishment apart from the rest, he says: “To me, there is no real secret to making a great pizza. I simply show up every day with the same passion and the desire to do better. When I work with the dough, I like to feel it. I believe simplicity is key. This allows me to focus on every detail and create the perfect balance between quality ingredients and the dough.”

For Fortuna’s Italian chief executive and founder Egon Marzaioli, it is all about the “Fortuna Soul”.

He says: “While we respect tradition, we aren’t afraid to push boundaries. Our dough goes through a rigorous fermentation process with a specific hydration balance that results in a crust that is incredibly light, airy and easy to digest.

“We also obsess over getting the textures just right - that slight crunch on the outside while keeping the inside soft and cloud-like, topped with ingredients that tell a story of both Italian heritage and local freshness.”

The team is also experimenting with different flour blends to bring out a deeper, slightly nutty profile in the crust, and becoming “more precise” with sourcing seasonal toppings, he adds.