10.30pm witching hour

A night out in Singapore now looks very different from 13 months ago. Then, you could stay out at restaurants and bars past midnight, hit the dance floor at a club filled with hundreds of other swaying bodies or sing at the top of your lungs at your favourite karaoke joint.

Clubs have now been transformed into cycling studios or pop-up restaurants; bars take last orders as early as 9.30pm; and a hovering waiter watches as you down your drink by 10.30pm, before the dreaded red-shirted safe distancing ambassador arrives.