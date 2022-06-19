Once abuzz with activity any day of the week, Tekka Centre grew quiet during the pandemic.
Some stall owners say their business suffered by as much as 80 per cent during the circuit breaker and the months after.
Once abuzz with activity any day of the week, Tekka Centre grew quiet during the pandemic.
Some stall owners say their business suffered by as much as 80 per cent during the circuit breaker and the months after.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 19, 2022, with the headline 10 things to eat and buy in Tekka Centre. Subscribe