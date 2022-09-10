10 frozen ready-made dishes worth buying

SINGAPORE – On busy days when you have no time to cook or go out to eat, food delivery is not your only option. There are frozen ready-to-eat dishes that require little effort to prepare – just leave them for 10 minutes in a water bath or steamer while you continue working in your home office.
And the results can be surprisingly good. With modern technology and innovation, some frozen dishes can taste almost the same as when they were freshly cooked.
An increasing number of dishes have appeared on the market, some by well-known restaurants and food companies. Consumers now have a lot more to choose from than frozen pizzas, Western soups or TV dinners, with fancy fare like Cantonese roast pork, Korean ginseng chicken soup and Hainanese pork satay.
Generally, meat dishes fare better than fresh seafood, which loses its natural sweetness or changes texture easily with freezing. And leafy fresh vegetables are a no-go because they often turn to mush.
What also works well are dishes that require slow cooking rather than quick stir-fries. Steamed items usually turn out well too. Deep-frying and grilled items used to be taboo, but the airfryer has changed that. So satay is now on the menu and restaurants will no doubt work on other fried dishes that are suitable for freezing besides karaage (Japanese fried chicken).
What is popular on the market now are Chinese and Malay dishes that can be served as part of a family dinner.
Restaurant groups such as TungLok and Crystal Jade saw sales of their frozen dishes soar during the past two years when dining out was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The appetite for these products has stayed strong.
Hjh Maimunah, a popular Indonesian chain, also has its range that includes beef rendang and sotong sambal. And a new Singapore brand, Sinstant, was recently launched with local hawker fare and dishes from Hong Kong chefs.
Indian restaurants, however, have been slow to tap this market, but that should be just a matter of time. Curries and dishes like butter chicken are ideal for freezing after all.
An advantage of frozen food is that not only does it have a long shelf life – sometimes even up to a year – but it also often does not contain preservatives or additives.
Some items do not require thawing. Just make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. And if you are defrosting the food, a safe way is to take it out of the freezer and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.
Here are 10 frozen ready-cooked dishes by Singapore companies that deserve a space in your freezer.
1. Mala Chicken + Hotpot
Sinstant
Price: $20.64 for 500g
Preparation: Place pouch in boiling water for 12 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/sinstant
Developed with Hong Kong chef Ng Kong Kiu of Ju Xing Home, which is listed as a Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery in the Chinese territory, this is the first product launched by Sinstant. The brand is among the latest Singapore brands of frozen dishes and works with chefs in Singapore and Hong Kong on its recipes.
What is rather interesting about this product is that it comes as two dishes in one.
You first enjoy the chicken pieces which have a spicy kick without being too numbing from Sichuan peppers. It goes well with rice, but fans of spicy food should have no problem eating it on its own. The meat is tender, but not so soft as to fall off the bone.
The dish is rather oily and saucy, but there is a reason for that. After you finish the meat, you can add water or chicken stock to whip up a mala hotpot base. Then just add whatever extra ingredients you fancy for part two of your meal.
The broth is a bit mild by Sichuan hotpot standards, which is why Sinstant also sells packets of Ready-To-Cook Mala Sauce ($9.80) for those who want to boost the spice levels.
I can think of another dish for the remaining sauce, however. Forget about the stock and just do a stir-fry with added vegetables like Tientsin cabbage and lotus root and meat like pork belly. And, voila, you have a mala xiang guo.
2. Hainanese Pork Satay
Sinstant
Price: $11.04 for 240g or 10 sticks
Preparation: Airfry the satay for six minutes and simmer the pouch of sauce separately in boiling water for six minutes. Or submerge the unopened pouch of the satay and sauce in boiling water for 20 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/sinstant
It is not easy to find stalls selling pork satay, so it is quite a treat that you can whip it up at home without much fuss. The recipe here comes from Leo Satay, which began as a hawker stall by Mr Leo Teng Foon in the 1960s.
Heating the satay in hot water keeps the meat moist, but airfrying gets you better results. The pork gets slightly charred and tastes more like freshly grilled satay. The meat is well-marinated and delicious.
The gravy is good too. Cut up some fresh cucumber and onion to dip into it for a more complete satay experience.
3. Ginseng Spring Chicken
Home Fiesta by TungLok
Price: $25 for 1kg
Preparation: Remove from packaging and steam for 30 to 40 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/tunglok
The TungLok Group, which operates a stable of Chinese and Japanese restaurants, is an old hand at developing frozen dishes under its five-year-old Home Fiesta brand. That is enough time for it to come up with items that are of restaurant standard, and this is one of them.
It is a Korean chicken soup, where you find a whole spring chicken stuffed with glutinous rice. Brewed with ginseng, red dates and ginger slices, the full-flavoured broth is nourishing and boasts a distinct ginseng flavour with a pleasant sweetness described as gan in Chinese and is not at all bitter. It is especially comforting drinking this on a rainy day.
The chicken meat is tender and the glutinous rice is very soft and smooth. I like that it does not break up or spill out much from the chicken cavity, leaving the broth clear and clean-tasting.
Steam the dish in a big bowl or deep dish. The photograph on the packaging is a bit misleading and you end up with a lot of soup. There is enough for three persons to share if you are having other dishes. But someone with a hearty appetite can finish this as a meal on its own too.
4. Fish Maw Soup
Home Fiesta by TungLok
Price: $19.80 for 500g
Preparation: Remove from packaging after defrosting and steam for 15 to 20 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/tunglok
This is a thick soup often found on the menu of Teochew restaurants, and now you can also serve it at home with no effort.
It contains pieces of deep-fried fish maw, mushroom and bamboo shoot that provide varying textures. For added fragrance, garnish the broth with some fresh coriander leaves, which is not included in the pack.
It tastes pretty good, but I find the soup a bit too thick and it has a slightly floury taste. I would suggest diluting it with a couple tablespoonfuls of water before steaming it.
5. Roasted Crispy Pork Belly
Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts
Price: $21.80 for 300g
Preparation: Airfry for 20 to 25 minutes or roast in an oven for 25 minutes and leave to cool
Available at: https://str.sg/crystaljadestore
It seems rather mind-blowing that one can get the crackling on a piece of frozen roast pork to crisp up, but that is what happens when you follow the instructions on the box. The crackling is a little harder than what you get with fresh roast pork, but you can definitely hear the welcome sound of the skin cracking between your teeth as you chomp on it. The meat is also less juicy, but that may also be because the cut used here is not very fatty.
The pack contains two cubes of roast pork. You need to wrap them in aluminium foil, leaving only the crackling exposed, to keep the meat from drying out in the airfryer. I would also suggest you check the results before the preparation time is up to prevent the skin from getting burnt. I took the meat out of my airfryer after 18 minutes and it was good. Each cube can be chopped up into four to six pieces.
This is a very handy product if you are cooking claypot tofu and need just a few pieces of roast pork for the dish. In fact, I think that is exactly what I am going to do with the leftover pieces.
6. Salt-Baked “Dang Gui” Chicken
Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts
Price: $33.80 for a whole spring chicken
Preparation: Remove from vacuum pack and steam for 30 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/crystaljadestore
This is a cross between a herbal and a salt-baked chicken. The dang gui herb, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine to promote blood circulation, has a strong smell, but is used sparingly here so the dish does not taste very medicinal. It is salty though, so it is best eaten with rice.
The meat is tender – it can be pulled away from the bones easily, but stays smooth and is not soft.
There is a highlighted note on the box not to thaw the pack before steaming. I reckon that is partly because the chicken is wrapped in paper and thawing it may cause the stock to leak out when you remove it from the plastic packaging.
7. Premium Beef Rendang
Hjh Mainumah
Price: $27 for 1kg
Preparation: Microwave for 11 to 12 minutes or heat up in a pot on the stove for 11 to 12 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/shopeesg
Heating the dish up on the stove will probably give you better results, but putting it in the microwave oven requires so much less work. You just peel off the plastic seal and stick the whole tray in. You can even serve the dish using the tray.
And instead of standing over the stove, stirring the dish continuously to prevent it from burning, you just need to give it one good stir before serving to make sure everything is mixed thoroughly. During the heating, the parts of beef sticking above the gravy may get a little dry.
The dish is delicious. I especially like the cut of beef shin used, with its connective tissues turning slightly gelatinous after the slow cooking. The chunky cubes of beef can be a bit more tender, I feel, but they are nonetheless soft enough to bite through.
It is a generous portion for the price, with enough for up to six persons. It is also very oily. But instead of throwing the extra fat out, you can use it to fry beehoon. Or toss it with some poached beehoon and beansprouts and top with a piece of rendang for a second dish the day after – if you have any left over, that is.
8. Sambal Sotong
Hjh Mainumah
Price: $27 for 1kg
Preparation: Microwave for 10 minutes or heat up in a pot on the stove for eight to 10 minutes
Available at: https://str.sg/shopeesg
This is one of my favourite dishes at Hjh Maimunah restaurant and I was a bit apprehensive that reheating the frozen version would overcook the rehydrated cuttlefish. But to my pleasant surprise, it remains springy and does not get leathery.
It tastes as good as the fresh dish, which I like for the sambal that is just a little sweet and mildly spicy. There is enough in the pack to feed a family of six. This also goes very well with nasi lemak, so it comes in very handy if you are planning to make that at home. You now have one fewer dish to prepare to go with the coconut rice.
The pack contains a lot of gravy and oil, but instead of throwing out whatever is left behind, you can perhaps use it to fry kangkong. I also spooned it over blanched cockles with some freshly squeezed lime juice and that was lovely.
9. Mei Cai Pork Belly
Pin Si Kitchen
Price: $8.40 for 350g
Preparation: Steam for eight minutes, microwave for three to four minutes, or simmer the inner bag for 20 minutes in boiling water
Available at: https://str.sg/pinsi
Pin Si is a Chinese caterer that also offers food delivery. Its frozen range includes cooked dishes that are perfect for everyday family dinners and this Hakka dish is one that will warm hearts.
The mei cai or preserved mustard leaf is neither too sweet nor salty, which is how I like it. I can eat this dish on its own without rice. I also appreciate how soft the vegetable is.
The pork slices have just a thin layer of fat and the dish is not very greasy as a result. The drawback is that the meat is a tad dry. I think it can be cooked longer to get it more tender too.
Pin Si’s frozen dishes are also sold via Shopee at the same price, but you can find limited items at some wet market stalls where they may be cheaper.
10. Salted Baked Kampong Chicken
Pin Si Kitchen
Price: $13.10 for 400g (half a chicken)
Preparation: Steam for eight to 10 minutes or simmer the inner bag for 20 minutes in boiling water
Available at: https://str.sg/pinsi
This is an excellent dish that tastes as good as a freshly cooked salt-baked chicken. The price is quite attractive too.
Kampung or free-range chicken has firmer flesh than broiler chicken, and this is what I especially like about this product. The meat is more flavourful too, so it is best to enjoy it without any dip.
The meat is not very salty and can be eaten on its own. The broth that pools under the chicken during the steaming is saltier and is best enjoyed mixed with rice.
The half chicken is just right for a single-person meal, but you can also get a whole bird for $23.90 if you are sharing.