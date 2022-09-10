10 frozen ready-made dishes worth buying

SINGAPORE – On busy days when you have no time to cook or go out to eat, food delivery is not your only option. There are frozen ready-to-eat dishes that require little effort to prepare – just leave them for 10 minutes in a water bath or steamer while you continue working in your home office.

And the results can be surprisingly good. With modern technology and innovation, some frozen dishes can taste almost the same as when they were freshly cooked.

An increasing number of dishes have appeared on the market, some by well-known restaurants and food companies. Consumers now have a lot more to choose from than frozen pizzas, Western soups or TV dinners, with fancy fare like Cantonese roast pork, Korean ginseng chicken soup and Hainanese pork satay.

Generally, meat dishes fare better than fresh seafood, which loses its natural sweetness or changes texture easily with freezing. And leafy fresh vegetables are a no-go because they often turn to mush.

What also works well are dishes that require slow cooking rather than quick stir-fries. Steamed items usually turn out well too. Deep-frying and grilled items used to be taboo, but the airfryer has changed that. So satay is now on the menu and restaurants will no doubt work on other fried dishes that are suitable for freezing besides karaage (Japanese fried chicken).

What is popular on the market now are Chinese and Malay dishes that can be served as part of a family dinner.

Restaurant groups such as TungLok and Crystal Jade saw sales of their frozen dishes soar during the past two years when dining out was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The appetite for these products has stayed strong.

Hjh Maimunah, a popular Indonesian chain, also has its range that includes beef rendang and sotong sambal. And a new Singapore brand, Sinstant, was recently launched with local hawker fare and dishes from Hong Kong chefs.

Indian restaurants, however, have been slow to tap this market, but that should be just a matter of time. Curries and dishes like butter chicken are ideal for freezing after all.

An advantage of frozen food is that not only does it have a long shelf life – sometimes even up to a year – but it also often does not contain preservatives or additives.

Some items do not require thawing. Just make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. And if you are defrosting the food, a safe way is to take it out of the freezer and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Here are 10 frozen ready-cooked dishes by Singapore companies that deserve a space in your freezer.

1. Mala Chicken + Hotpot

Sinstant