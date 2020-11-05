Flight spectacle

KALEIDOSCOPE OF COLOURS: Participants of the All Saints' Day annual kite festival in the municipality of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, preparing their kites (above) and flying them on Sunday.PHOTOS: REUTERS
VISUAL FEAST: Festivalgoers (above) enjoying a day out in the sun amid the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration is in accordance with ancient Mayan practices to honour the dead. PHOTOS: REUTERS
  • Published
    58 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 05, 2020, with the headline 'Flight spectacle'. Print Edition | Subscribe