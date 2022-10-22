Flat within a flat: How to build it such that your elderly parents will want to stay

SINGAPORE – Many older folk prefer to live independently on their own these days, but there may come a time when they need assistance or support for something as basic as getting in and out of the bathroom.

Many elderly parents then move in with their children and grandchildren, especially if the senior also happens to be widowed.

In the West, the concept of the granny flat – where a spare room or basement in a house is converted into a self-contained unit for grandparents – is not uncommon. In Singapore, limited space in most homes makes this a challenge, but it is not impossible.

The Straits Times visits three households in homes where the red carpet has been rolled out and special spaces have been designed for old folks to move in. Here is what they did to make the seniors feel welcome.

1. Three is company

Former bank manager E.H. Lim retired at the age of 60, after working for 40 years. He enjoyed his retirement, travelling often to visit his children, two of whom work overseas. Together with his wife, they lived in a 1,300 sq ft condominium in the east, which they bought in the mid-1980s.

After his wife died in 2012, he continued to live there alone, enjoying his independence, gardening and the company of his neighbours.

Mr Lim, 83, has one daughter, a finance professional in her 50s living in Singapore, who checked in regularly on him.

While Mr Lim is still spritely, his daughter, who wants to be known only as Ms Lim, convinced him to move into her newly renovated 2,000 sq ft condominium in District 9 together with her husband in 2020. They have no kids.

The clincher? He would not have to give up his independence.

Mr Lim conceded: “I was living alone and my condo was getting too big to maintain by myself.”

Working with a contractor, Ms Lim devised a way to create a self-contained studio flat – or grandpa flat – for her father by sectioning off about 500 sq ft of her own unit in River Valley Road.

Built 31 years ago, her unit was designed with a main entrance as well as a service entrance, making the creation of two independent units much simpler.