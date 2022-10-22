Flat within a flat: How to build it such that your elderly parents will want to stay

SINGAPORE – Many older folk prefer to live independently on their own these days, but there may come a time when they need assistance or support for something as basic as getting in and out of the bathroom.
Many elderly parents then move in with their children and grandchildren, especially if the senior also happens to be widowed.
In the West, the concept of the granny flat – where a spare room or basement in a house is converted into a self-contained unit for grandparents – is not uncommon. In Singapore, limited space in most homes makes this a challenge, but it is not impossible.
The Straits Times visits three households in homes where the red carpet has been rolled out and special spaces have been designed for old folks to move in. Here is what they did to make the seniors feel welcome.
1. Three is company
Former bank manager E.H. Lim retired at the age of 60, after working for 40 years. He enjoyed his retirement, travelling often to visit his children, two of whom work overseas. Together with his wife, they lived in a 1,300 sq ft condominium in the east, which they bought in the mid-1980s.
After his wife died in 2012, he continued to live there alone, enjoying his independence, gardening and the company of his neighbours.
Mr Lim, 83, has one daughter, a finance professional in her 50s living in Singapore, who checked in regularly on him.
While Mr Lim is still spritely, his daughter, who wants to be known only as Ms Lim, convinced him to move into her newly renovated 2,000 sq ft condominium in District 9 together with her husband in 2020. They have no kids.
The clincher? He would not have to give up his independence.
Mr Lim conceded: “I was living alone and my condo was getting too big to maintain by myself.”
Working with a contractor, Ms Lim devised a way to create a self-contained studio flat – or grandpa flat – for her father by sectioning off about 500 sq ft of her own unit in River Valley Road.
Built 31 years ago, her unit was designed with a main entrance as well as a service entrance, making the creation of two independent units much simpler.
The original configuration of the home also had a very large living and dining area, a trend when it was built in the 1990s, which made it easier to divide up the space. The grandpa flat now takes up much of what was once the living and dining areas.
Creating a kitchenette was not difficult either. In fact, the original sunken living room created the perfect demarcation for the kitchenette, which is now three steps above the sleeping and living area of the grandpa flat. Cleverly designed to fit under the countertop in the kitchenette is Mr Lim’s wardrobe and storage space.
The most important consideration when reconfiguring spaces is where the bathrooms are because, in an existing building, these cannot be moved due to the location of the plumbing and sewerage pipes. For this flat, the bathroom was kept in the existing location, next to the entrance and kitchenette.
High-rise apartment dwellers will know that the refuse chute is another important amenity. Throwing out the rubbish is the only task for which Mr Lim has to leave his unit, because the refuse chute is located just outside his entrance, in the shared vestibule with Ms Lim.
In practice, however, Mr Lim rarely shuts his front door because family members are constantly going in and out of one another’s living space. Father and daughter also go out for walks in the mornings.
“We spend more time together,” he says.
And being independent by nature, Mr Lim is also a good cook. The Lims do not have a live-in domestic helper, so he helps out whenever he can. “I cook three to four times a week for them. We take care of one another,” he says.
2. No regrets for retiree who moved in with daughter
When Madam Seah Geok Eng fell and broke her hip while trying to catch a bus, she was able to convalesce in the home of her daughter, Ms Maureen Tan. The 78-year-old had already been living with her daughter since 2018 when she was widowed.
Well taken care of, she made a full recovery, although Ms Tan started to notice something odd.
“My mum’s room is on the second floor, so she has to walk up the stairs to get to it. But after her fall, she became very scared about possibly falling again, so when she goes to her room, she sometimes goes up the stairs on her hands and feet to reduce the risk of falling.”
It was a wake-up call for Ms Tan, 51, who lives in a terraced house in Kovan with her husband and son. She realised she needed to be better prepared for the future when her mother might no longer be able to cope with the stairs or would require more assistance with daily tasks.
Working with interior designer Naga Chua of NA+DA, Ms Tan converted a utility room near the dining and kitchen areas on the ground floor into a new room for Madam Seah.
To make the space big enough to serve as a bedroom, the utility room was extended by about 1m to the rear of the house. The common bathroom on the ground floor was also renovated and fitted with non-slip tiles, with a direct entrance from the new room.
To induct seniors safely into one’s home, Mr Chua says home owners should look out for floor tiles that come with anti-slip ratings. For floors in bathroom areas that occasionally get wet, use tiles with a rating of R10.
“It will also be necessary to add grab or support bars in the future in case of mobility issues,” he adds.
Sliding aluminium-framed door panels were added between the new room and the dining and living areas. With these slid open, the new room and its occupant will not be isolated but be very much part of the household.
A dedicated air-conditioning unit means the door panels can be slid shut and curtains drawn for privacy when needed. Glass panels also make it easier to keep an eye on the occupant in the room when necessary. The cost of this renovation was about $25,000.
Madam Seah has not moved into the new room yet. For now, she is coping with the stairs. She does not like being fussed over, but adds: “I am very lucky. (Maureen) is a very good child.”
Having grandma move in has been a positive experience for the whole family.
“My mum has a calming effect on everyone,” says Ms Tan.
Occasionally, Madam Seah stepped in when it came to raising her grandson Julian, who is now 20.
“My mum used to have to remind me to give my son space,” recalls Ms Tan of her mother’s sagely advice.
Madam Seah, who worked as an operations manager for a local company before retiring, often spends her day reading the Chinese daily cover to cover. She also cooks when the mood strikes her. She has two other sons and spends time with their families too.
Speaking in Mandarin, she says her current state of mind is “si er wu hui” – she can die with no regrets.
3. Grandma’s room has the best view
Interior designer Tan Sri has designed many rooms for elderly parents throughout his career, but never were they placed as a priority.
However, for the Chen family, it was their grandmother’s room that had to have the best view in the house.
“Most home owners will plan to have the room for elderly parents on the ground floor. Often, it will also be near the domestic helper’s room to make it easier for the helper to keep an eye on them or provide assistance if needed. But this means the old folk are effectively isolated and set apart from the main family areas,” says the 47-year-old, who is design director of interior firm Pages of Design and the spokesman for the Chen family.
He notes that what is often lacking is “a sense of belonging for the elderly within the house”.
Mr Sri’s advice is to plan a room for the elderly such that they are in the thick of family activities. When building or renovating a house, factor in a lift so that the elderly can easily access the family areas, which are mostly designated at the second level.
The Chen’s family home is large, even by District 11 standards. There are seven members of the family that live there, with as many rooms, as well as two guestrooms. Originally from China, they have since become Singaporeans.
They moved into their new house in August 2022. The grandmother, in her 80s, still lives in China, but it is hoped that when she sees her new room, she will move in permanently. Her room is on the second level, but there is no need to worry about the stairs as there is a lift right next to her door.
And there is a lot to like about her new room. For a start, it is huge, at 540 sq ft, with an unobstructed view of greenery. Her massage chair, usually a cumbersome addition to any room, is almost lost in the space. There is a walk-through wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom. Just outside her door is the family room.
When planning for grandma’s room, one consideration is the walking space around the furniture and walls.
“There has to be a good clearance for possible wheelchair use in the future,” says Mr Sri. He ensured there is a clear path to the bathroom as well, another consideration for night bathroom visits. Bathtubs are generally not necessary, he adds.
After working closely with the family on the interior design of the new house, Mr Sri has noticed that they highly value “Chinese culture and filial piety”. He was reminded constantly that “grandma is the most beloved elder who always has a place within the house” and rightly so.