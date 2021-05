SINGAPORE - In secondary school, Mr Kenneth Seet juggled three co-curricular activities - cross-country, track and field, and badminton. The former Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student enjoyed being active as it improved his fitness and stamina.

When he finished national service in 2009, he started working out more, but concentrated only on his arms and chest. "The arms and chest were the parts most teenagers wanted to look good," said the now 31-year-old with a laugh.