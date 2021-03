SINGAPORE - For two decades, Mr Albert Atinon did not have much time or energy to maintain a regular fitness routine.

To cope with the stress of his corporate marketeer job, he ate a lot of processed high-fat food such as potato chips and pastries, and drank a lot of alcohol. As a result, he became depressed and lethargic. He also started getting gout attacks and was on medication for high cholesterol levels when he was 30.