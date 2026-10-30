First ReadSG with ST x NLB talk engages audience with lighthearted reading insights

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(From left) Correspondent Clement Yong, who moderated the panel, with executive producer Farzanah Friday, journalist Wong Yang, senior correspondent Natasha Zachariah and video journalist See Kai Wen at the first ReadSG With ST And NLB talk at the Central Library on Oct 29.

SINGAPORE - That short 90-second news video you see on The Straits Times (ST) is supported by hours of unseen labour.

ST video journalist See Kai Wen said at the first ReadSG With ST And NLB talk on Oct 29 : “A lot of research goes into that 90 seconds, just to crunch down a 300-word article into 30 or 40 seconds. It’s quite difficult.”

About 70 people attended the session at the Central Library. It was the first in a series of talks by The Straits Times and the National Library Board (NLB) in support of ReadSG, NLB’s five-year movement encouraging people to read for at least 15 minutes a day.

The panel, titled What Fuels The Team Behind Your Newsfeed?, featured See, executive producer Farzanah Friday, journalist Wong Yang and senior correspondent Natasha Zachariah. It was moderated by correspondent Clement Yong.

The evening began with a 15-minute Bring Your Own Book segment, in which attendees read the books they had brought.

The panelists, who mainly work on videos and podcasts, said they read widely for work, from news articles to research papers to old newspaper clippings from SPH Media’s information resource centre.

(From left) Correspondent Clement Yong, who moderated the panel, with executive producer Farzanah Friday, journalist Wong Yang, senior correspondent Natasha Zachariah and video journalist See Kai Wen, who shared how they make time to read. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Each panelist also recommended a book. The picks included The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng, a novel that charts Singapore’s history from the 1940s to the 1960s; The Midnight Library by Matt Haig; The Essential Rumi, a collection of poems by the Persian poet; and Dennis The Dragon, a children’s picture book.

On making time to read, See, who reads e-books on his phone, said: “What helps me is the airplane mode function. Once you turn it on, nothing really disturbs you, and you can just read however long you want.”

Wong Yang said: “I think it’s very important to not be too hard on yourself. This morning I read the paper, and maybe that’s enough.”

The mood was relaxed and convivial . Friday drew laughs when she admitted she once picked up a book just because it had a pretty cover, only to realise by the end that the cover was the best part of the book.

Retiree Susan Kwek, 68 (right), came to hear the ST journalists whose stories she reads. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Retiree Susan Kwek, 68, who reads ST’s arts and review pages, said: “I wanted to hear in person what they say, particularly Wong Yang and Clement Yong.”

Charis Lee Yean Yean, 20, a psychology student at James Cook University, signed up the day before after spotting the event in her print copy of the newspaper.

She returned to reading regularly only recently: “I used to always carry a book around with me growing up. It gave me a sense of safety as a kid, because it’s like your barrier against the outside world.”

Psychology student Charis Lee, 20, who recently got back into reading, asked the panel whether a podcast could help more people discover reading. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

During the question-and-answer segment, she noted that reading can make people feel like outliers in a fast-paced, digital society. She asked whether a podcast could be started where readers share book recommendations, including on niche interests.

ST editor Jaime Ho, who was in the audience, called it a good idea and said he would get the panellists to consider starting a podcast or video podcast about the books they read.

Lee said the session also made her more open to reading Singapore literature: “I’m going to pick up SingLit.”

The series will take a break during the school holidays and return in January. Chief columnist and senior editor, publications, Sumiko Tan, and Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon will speak on Mind, Body and Wealth, about how reading can help one stay active and financially healthy.

In February, travel editor Clara Lock will share her tips in Travelling Well: Read Your Way To A Stress-free Holiday. In March, correspondent Akshita Nanda, who covers the health and wellness beat, will speak on Keeping Well: Self-care And Mental Well-being.