Combat fine lines and festive flab: How quick, gentle treatments let you welcome the New Year with confidence

While the year-end is often filled with festive get-togethers that warm the heart, the holidays can also take a toll on your skin and body. Between all that feasting, drinking and the inevitable lack of sleep from late nights out, you may find new lines forming, extra weight sticking around your midsection or hyperpigmentation becoming more pronounced.
Dr Tan Hui Suan, founder and medical director of Dermstetiq Clinic, says: “The joy of the festive season often comes with over-indulgence. Food can bring about increased body weight, and a rise in alcohol intake can result in dehydration, skin dryness and sensitivity, while a lack of sleep can lead to the formation of dark eye circles, fine lines and even wrinkles.”
“The stress that can arise from preparations for the perfect party can also increase the body’s cortisol levels, leading to skin inflammation like eczema, acne, psoriasis and signs of premature ageing," she adds.
But there is good news: Dermstetiq Clinic offers an array of aesthetic options that can help get your complexion looking clear and bright, and your body healthy and toned. There’s also Dermstetiq Medispa for wellness treatments conducted by trained therapists, and DSQ Elite for skincare, haircare and other wellness products for at-home maintenance.
Step into the New Year with a holistic approach to health and beauty
Whether you want to refresh your look, address hyperpigmentation woes or hair care issues, soften laugh lines or improve acne marks, Dermstetiq Clinic has a treatment to suit.
More importantly, “our protocols focus on safety, accountability and results, ensuring that your chosen treatment is comfortable and comes with little to no downtime”, adds Dr Tan.
As no two faces are the same, every patient has to undergo a thorough skin analysis and detailed medical assessment with Dr Tan. Only then will a customised treatment programme be devised according to your age, needs, unique skin conditions, and lifestyle to help you reach your skin goals.
Some popular treatments that Dermstetiq Clinic offers include:
- Ultherapy: A non-invasive facial lifting and skin tightening treatment that uses micro-focused ultrasound energy to reduce the signs of ageing.
- Fotona lasers: Short bursts of energy are delivered to targeted areas of the skin to address issues like acne and hyperpigmentation.
- Ellanse and Profhilo: These dermal fillers can stimulate the body’s natural collagen production and restore volume and elasticity.
- Ultraformer III HIFU: Another ultrasound energy-focused skin tightening treatment to achieve a more toned appearance.
Maintain your wellness levels in between clinic visits
For those looking to work on their long-term wellness, the Dermstetiq Medispa has a variety of fast-acting treatments to address your face, body, and even hair needs in a tranquil setting designed to ensure maximum relaxation.
Administered by trained therapists, popular treatments you can book yourself in for include:
- Hydrafacial MD Elite: This facial uses patented vortex technology to deeply cleanse, extract impurities and hydrate the skin.
- DermaPen 4 Clinical Micro-needling: A treatment that reduces the appearance of superficial wrinkles while giving the complexion a healthy glow.
- Exilis Ultra 360 and Exilis UltraFemme 360: Radiofrequency and ultrasound energies are focused on the skin to boost collagen production.
- Calecim Professional Advanced Hair System: This treatment treats your hair issues by nourishing your strands and scalp.
What truly sets Dermstetiq Medispa apart is its 7-Treatment DNA Wellness Programme. This holistic programme provides comprehensive insights into four key areas – skin wellness, fitness, nutrition and ageing. A DNA test is first conducted, and the results are then used to devise a meticulous seven-treatment plan to help you optimise your health. The treatments will cover weight loss, peak fitness, healthy ageing and, of course, vibrant skin.
Extend the results of your treatments at home
Don’t forget that at-home care is just as critical, especially in helping to prolong the results of your treatments at the Clinic and the Medispa.
To help with skin maintenance, DSQ Elite is an online beauty portal that carries clinical-grade products from skincare to hair care and overall wellness to keep your skin and hair healthy and youthful looking.
In addition to a carefully curated range of products, you will also find Mei Skin Asia. Dr Tan created this skincare brand specifically formulated for Asian skin, focusing on battling specific skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and sensitivity.
“Mei Skin Asia is a premium skincare brand tailored for specific Asian skin concerns. All our products contain active ingredients like hyaluronic acid and L-ascorbic acid that are proven and tested. As there are not enough skincare products in the market tailored to Asian skin, we aim to bridge that gap,” says Dr Tan.
Even more good news? In the coming months, DSQ Elite will be gearing up to expand its list of partner brands and products, and bring its skincare solutions to more people in Asia and the Pacific region.
Set yourself up for a fresh start this holiday season and into 2024 with Dermstetiq Clinic here.