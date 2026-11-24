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US director Antoine Fuqua (above) and his son Brando are also accused of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

A Los Angeles bar manager has filed a lawsuit against Antoine Fuqua, the director of Michael and Training Day, accusing him of assault with a pistol and using an anti-Semitic slur.

The civil complaint, filed on Nov 20 in Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, deals with an episode more than nine months ago. Fuqua’s son, Brando, is also named in the suit. The father and son are also accused of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The bar manager, William Rosenthal, is seeking a civil trial before a jury and more than US$50,000 (S$64,500). He said in his lawsuit that the incident occurred at the bar he manages in Los Angeles, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, on Valentine’s Day.

According to the complaint, Rosenthal was overseeing guest entry to the bar when a group of five people, including Fuqua’s daughter, tried to enter. The daughter is not named in the suit.

“Due to individuals in the group being visibly overly intoxicated, plaintiff refused to allow the group to enter the bar,” the lawsuit said. Rosenthal said he was then spat on, verbally harassed and threatened by Fuqua’s daughter.

An hour later, the director appeared at the bar and accused Rosenthal of pepper-spraying his daughter, which the manager denied.

“Fuqua pulled out a handgun and struck plaintiff in the face,” the lawsuit said. “After striking plaintiff, defendant Antoine Fuqua directed a racial and anti-Semitic slur at plaintiff and threatened to kill him.”

The director’s son then “forcefully swung” a handgun at Rosenthal’s face, and both men pointed handguns at Rosenthal “placing him in imminent fear of his life, before fleeing down the street”.

Rosenthal, according to the complaint, suffered a head injury, a nose fracture, lacerations to the skin, post-traumatic stress disorder and severe emotional distress, including depression and anxiety.

Fuqua has been a fixture in Hollywood and the music industry for more than 30 years. He directed music videos in the early part of his career and transitioned to directing films, including Training Day (2001), starring Denzel Washington, and The Equalizer (2014), also starring Washington. His most recent film, Michael, the biopic of Michael Jackson, earned more than US$1 billion at the box office.

Alan Nierob, a representative for Antoine Fuqua, denied the allegations in a statement on Nov 24 . Brando Fuqua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lawyers for Rosenthal declined to comment on the lawsuit, and it was unclear whether any criminal charges had been filed to date against the father and son.

While the lawsuit is for general damages in excess of US$50,000, Rosenthal is also seeking compensation for hospital and medical expenses, loss of earnings and punitive damages. NYTIMES