Fight, Game of Thrones style

Over last weekend, a corner of New York's Central Park became an impromptu battlefield (above), as members of the Gladiators NYC armoured-combat group took on one another in full mediaeval armour , in a demonstration of brute strength and swordsmanship before picnickers and passers-by. The members are trained in mixed-martial arts as well as in steel weapons, and take part in armoured-combat tournaments in the United States and globally.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Over last weekend, a corner of New York's Central Park became an impromptu battlefield, as members of the Gladiators NYC armoured-combat group took on one another in full mediaeval armour (above), in a demonstration of brute strength and swordsmanship before picnickers and passers-by. The members are trained in mixed-martial arts as well as in steel weapons, and take part in armoured-combat tournaments in the United States and globally.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Over last weekend, a corner of New York's Central Park became an impromptu battlefield, as members of the Gladiators NYC armoured-combat group took on one another in full mediaeval armour (above), in a demonstration of brute strength and swordsmanship before picnickers and passers-by. The members are trained in mixed-martial arts as well as in steel weapons, and take part in armoured-combat tournaments in the United States and globally.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago
