Fight, Game of Thrones style

Over last weekend, a corner of New York's Central Park became an impromptu battlefield (above), as members of the Gladiators NYC armoured-combat group took on one another in full mediaeval armour , in a demonstration of brute strength and swordsmanship before picnickers and passers-by. The members are trained in mixed-martial arts as well as in steel weapons, and take part in armoured-combat tournaments in the United States and globally.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE