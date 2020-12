LET THERE BE LIGHT: The Walk of Lights at Gardens by the Bay features more than a million LED bulbs across installations such as the 17m-tall Spalliera, handmade by Italian craftsmen using white wood from the south of Italy.

WONDROUS WALK: Other highlights at Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay include a luminarie Christmas tree, the tunnel-like Path of Tranquility and the Field of Lights.