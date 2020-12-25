Festive treats with a twist

CHERUBS AGAINST COVID-19: White chocolate ''face masks'' are piped onto chocolate angels and women in traditional garb at the Confiserie Felicitas confectionery in Hornow near Spremberg, Germany, as the country gears up for Christmas amid the pandemic. Confiserie Felicitas, which specialises in Belgian-style chocolate, is run by a Belgian couple who settled in Germany in the early 1990s. It employs 72 people from the Cottbus region.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE