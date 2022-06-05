If recent industry surveys are correct, Singapore may be on the cusp of the global trend known as The Great Resignation as workers search for better work-life balance amid the pandemic.
A recent Straits Times report revealed that many, from rank-and-file workers to management staff, intend to switch companies.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 05, 2022, with the headline The great job switch. Subscribe