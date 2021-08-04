Fears and barriers to seeking help

Doctors in Singapore may be less willing to seek help for mental health conditions for fear that their licence to practise will be compromised, say doctors and well-being practitioners here.

According to the Singapore Medical Council's Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines, doctors have an obligation not to allow their own physical or mental impairment, or that of their colleagues, to harm or distress patients. Doctors are expected to self-report such impairments, to seek treatment and provide medical reports of their fitness to practise.

Doctors treating colleagues who are physically or mentally impaired to the extent that patients have been harmed, or are at imminent risk of being harmed, must encourage their colleagues to self-report or, failing that, report them to the relevant authorities.

What is the situation in other countries?

In Australia, the Medical Board of Australia, which registers medical practitioners and medical students and develops codes and guidelines for the medical profession, has similar mandatory reporting guidelines.

In 2017, the board recognised that these guidelines could deter doctors from seeking help for mental and physical illnesses, and emphasised that the threshold for mandatory reporting is high. A "health condition" is not the same as an "impairment". A treating doctor is obligated to make a mandatory report only if the patient-doctor "has an impairment that has placed the public at risk of substantial harm".

Under these guidelines, mandatory reporting is not required for a patient-doctor with a mental health condition that is stable. According to the board's website, this is because when "the practitioner-patient is engaged in and complying with treatment, there is no substantial risk of harm to the public".

Australia has a nationwide Doctors' Health Services programme, or "drs4drs", which offers a free, confidential and 24/7 telehealth service specifically for doctors and medical students who are struggling with their mental health.

In the United States, disability rights laws make it illegal to ask doctors questions about current or past diagnoses or treatment for mental disabilities that do not affect their current ability to function, when doctors apply for or renew their medical licences.

However, a 2017 study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that two-thirds of US states ask such questions during licensing procedures, and doctors from these states are more reluctant to seek help for mental health conditions because they fear compromising their licence to practise.

Akshita Nanda