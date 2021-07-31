Farming hits a high

These vegetables are among the produce grown on the farm. Rooftop Republic co-founder Andrew Tsui sees the plots as a way for people to reconnect with how sustainable food can be produced in what he calls the current "instant-noodle city lifestyle" that sees so much waste. "What we are looking at is really how to identify underutilised spaces in the city and mobilise the citizens, the people, to learn about food." According to government statistics, Hong Kong discards some 3,500 tonnes of food waste a day - the equivalent weight of 250 double-decker buses. Less than a quarter is recycled. And around 90 per cent of the food eaten by the city's 7.5 million residents is imported, mostly from mainland China.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE