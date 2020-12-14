Fancy freeze

CHILLY THRILLS: Dressed as holiday icons such as reindeer, Santa Claus and even a Christmas tree, swimmers took to icy waters for a fancy-dress “chilly dip” in the sea at Leasowe Bay in north-west England on Dec 5. The event was held to raise funds for the Age UK charity – the United Kingdom’s largest such organisation dedicated to the elderly – and involved participants from an open-water swimming club.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE