Fan fiction site AO3 returns after security incident, and so do its readers

Archive of Our Own contains close to 19 million works and has about 12 million users.

It is a library of nearly 19 million works, more than double the circulating materials of the New York Public Library, so when it was knocked offline in a “security incident” more than two weeks ago, its 12 million users were aghast.

The volunteers who run the fan fiction site AO3, short for “Archive of Our Own”, had quickly assured its enormous community that no data – especially all those works – had been lost and that it would be restored in four weeks.