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Fan fiction site AO3 returns after security incident, and so do its readers

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Archive of Our Own contains close to 19 million works and has about 12 million users.

Archive of Our Own contains close to 19 million works and has about 12 million users.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Adeel Hassan

  • AO3, the fan fiction site with nearly 19 million works and 12 million users, returned online after a “security incident” took it offline for more than two weeks.
  • The volunteers said no data was lost, the user database was not believed to be compromised, and they advised users to change passwords while they worked with a security firm.
  • Readers rushed back, causing delays, as writers and commentators said the outage showed how fan fiction is now a shared part of modern culture and storytelling.

AI generated

It is a library of nearly 19 million works, more than double the circulating materials of the New York Public Library, so when it was knocked offline in a “security incident” more than two weeks ago, its 12 million users were aghast.

The volunteers who run the fan fiction site AO3, short for “Archive of Our Own”, had quickly assured its enormous community that no data – especially all those works – had been lost and that it would be restored in four weeks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.