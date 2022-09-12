Famed Vietnam War photographer Tim Page, who escaped death many times on the job, loses cancer battle at 78

NEW YORK – Tim Page, one of the pre-eminent photographers of the Vietnam War, known as much for his larger-than-life personality as for his intense and powerful combat photographs, died on Aug 24 at his home in New South Wales, Australia. He was 78.

His death from liver cancer was confirmed by his long-time partner Marianne Harris.

A freelancer and a free spirit whose Vietnam pictures appeared in publications around the world in the 1960s, Page was seriously wounded four times, most severely when a piece of shrapnel took a chunk out of his brain and sent him into months of recovery and rehabilitation.

He was one of the most vivid personalities among a corps of Vietnam photographers, whose images helped shape the course of the war. He was a model for the crazed photographer played by late actor Dennis Hopper in director Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now (1979).

Michael Herr, in his book Dispatches (1977), noted that he “liked to augment his field gear with freak paraphernalia, scarves and beads”.

In a 2016 essay in The Guardian newspaper, Page described his “band of brothers” as “a hard core of photographers, writers and a few TV folks that were regulars in the field who understood the fear and the horror, yet who could still groove on its edge”.

In his later years, he was as thoughtful as he had been flamboyant, and as articulate about the personal costs of war as he had been about its thrills.

“I don’t think anybody who goes through anything like war ever comes out intact,” he said in an interview with The New York Times in 2010.

He published a dozen books, including two memoirs and most notably Requiem, a collection of pictures by photographers on all sides who had been killed in the various Indochina wars.

Published in 1997 and co-written by fellow photographer Horst Faas, Requiem was a memorial he considered one of his most important contributions. The collection was put on permanent display in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

A man who had come close to death himself, Page seemed to have felt a kinship with those who died.

“At the end of the day, the mysticism of it – living, not living – becomes a mystery,” he said in 2010, “and I don’t think we are ever privileged except on death’s doorstep to actually understand it.”

His closest encounter with death came in April 1969, when he stepped out of a helicopter to help offload wounded soldiers and was hit with shrapnel when a soldier near him stepped on a mine.

He was pronounced dead at a military hospital, was revived, then died and was revived again. He recovered enough to be transferred to the United States, where he endured months of rehabilitation and therapy before picking up his cameras and heading back to work.