Fall/winter 2022 fashion trends: From belts to scarves to facial bling

Face time

Face jewellery has been around for a long time. From the ancient Egyptians to the Aboriginal Australians to the Indians, many cultures have their own version of facial adornment.

Its recent resurgence may be traced partly to HBO’s trendsetting Gen Z drama, Euphoria (2019 to present). Embraced by the street set this season, facial bling is less punk rock and more fairy princess. Go for pearls instead of metal piercings. To frame the face, try a delicate filigree headdress, complete with matching ear cuffs.

If you have an artistic eye and a steady hand, flaunt your skills with an asymmetrical arrangement of colourful crystals.

Strap it in

Here is a Y2K trend that certainly never quite went away. Strappy sandals are a wardrobe staple that elevates any outfit, figuratively and literally.

Take it up a notch with Loewe’s fancy iteration topped with giant silver bows, Off-White’s ankle-laced heels or the party-ready version at Saint Laurent.

More is more

Why wear one when you can wear two at once? The double-bag trend spotted both on and off the runways is the ideal solution for those who segue from work appointments to social engagements within a day.

A few tips if you are doubling up: Pair similar silhouettes and shapes when the bags are in contrasting materials or textures, or tote two in the same colour family.

Bundle of fun

Novelty accessories are the highlight of every fashion season. As winter (or the monsoon season in Singapore) approaches, scarves have come out to play.

Supersized versions are as practical as they are dramatic but, for tropical weather, slim and whimsical ones that function as an accent rather than a neck-warmer make more sense – and add playfulness to an otherwise simple outfit.

Good in the hood

Worn as a separate accessory or incorporated into a dress or a top, hoods not only offer protection from the elements, but also give wearers the comfort of hiding behind a shield – especially welcome on bad hair days.

Hoods can be sophisticated, as with a velvet balaclava-inspired number paired with beaded necklaces, or sporty, like a leather version teamed with an oversized sweater and cargo trousers.

Fully buckled

Designers have a way of taking a common accessory and manipulating it in unexpected ways. Case in point is the good old belt.

In one of the most creative interpretations, Alaia, known for form-fitting pieces, created an entire dress out of belts stitched together. Miu Miu mixed up on loops and belts as an interesting detail on its micro mini shorts, while Peter Do used belts of varying textures and widths to take its elegant white-and-black ensemble beyond basic.

How to look top-notch in trench coats

Created to keep British soldiers warm and dry in all weather conditions, the trench coat soon found popularity among civilians for its functionality and flattering cut.

Hollywood was also a fan. The trench coat became the outerwear of choice for dashing detectives and enigmatic leading ladies – think Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca (1942), and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961).

But the coat’s timeless silhouette is always ripe for reinterpretation, and several designers have put their own spin on it this season.

Proenza Schouler took the uncomplicated route, stripping away superfluous decorative elements to present a minimalist canvas for personal touches. Coperni exposed the waist with bold cut-outs. Burberry added volume and softness with pleats, teaming it with an asymmetrical red skirt for dramatic effect.

Coach kept the classic proportions, but splashed it with colourful graffiti. Sacai’s deconstructed number, innovative yet understated, made one take a double look – is it a single coat or two? Is it even a trench coat?

Traditional, playful or subversive, the variations on the theme offer plenty of chic choices.