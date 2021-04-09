Face to face with stars

A portrait of British actress Kate Winslet by German photographer Peter Lindbergh is displayed as part of the exhibition – 2017. Pirelli Calendar By Peter Lindbergh And More – at modern art museum Erarta in St Petersburg, Russia. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander (above) is one of 14 international actresses featured in the black-and-white series. Others include Australian actress Nicole Kidman, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Besides the work of Lindbergh, including his portrait of American actress Julianne Moore (above), the exhibition also features the shots of famed photographers such as Annie Leibovitz and Helmut Newton from 1988 to 2016, with the aim of charting the evolution of art photography and its representation of women. The exhibition ends in June.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
