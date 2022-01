The Romanov Tercentenary Egg (far left) and the Basket of Flowers Egg (left) at the exhibition, Faberge In London: Romance To Revolution. Held at Britain's Victoria and Albert Museum, the show delves into the life of famed Russian jeweller Peter Carl Faberge (1846 to 1920), whose creations include ornately designed eggs. (Clockwise from left) The Colonnade Egg, Alexander Palace Egg, Red Cross with Triptych Egg, Moscow Kremlin Egg and Swan Egg are among the more than 200 objects on show. The line-up includes several legendary Imperial Easter Eggs being shown in Britain for the first time and are part of the largest display of such eggs in a generation. Activities accompanying the exhibition, which ends in May, span online and on-site talks as well as a Faberge-inspired origami workshop.