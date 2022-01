Milan's central train station is host to The World Of Banksy, featuring reproductions of provocative works - such as Pillow Fight (above) and The Son Of A Migrant From Syria (right, with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs) - by the British street artist in something akin to their original real-world settings. His murals these days can sell for millions of dollars, but the aim of the show in the Italian city is to make works by Banksy - whose identity is said to be known only to a few friends - again accessible to a wide audience. More than 130 murals and silkscreens are on show in the train station until Feb 27, set on backgrounds created by young graffiti artists and students that hark back to their original surroundings. The exhibition is ticketed and in a closed-off area, but some noise from the train station filters through, giving visitors a sense of the streets on which the works - such as The Mourning Figure/Ghost (above right) and Escaping Prisoner (below) - first appeared. And what does the artist think? Show curator Manu De Ros said: "Banksy never directly authorises exhibitions that he doesn't organise himself, that's a rule, but neither does he prohibit them. He doesn't stop us. This allows us to believe, perhaps a little presumptuously, that the work we do is appreciated. This also allows Banksy to spread his message even more widely."