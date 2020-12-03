Eye on safety

KEEPING WATCH: Drone pilot Finley Stone (above) from New South Wales Surf Life Saving operating a Mavic 2 Enterprise Drone to observe beachgoers on Freshwater Beach in Sydney, Australia. With international borders closed and some restrictions still in place on interstate travel due to Covid-19, the city’s beaches, such as Manly Beach, may be even more popular than usual this summer.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
KEEPING WATCH: Drone pilot Finley Stone from New South Wales Surf Life Saving operating a Mavic 2 Enterprise Drone (above) to observe beachgoers on Freshwater Beach in Sydney, Australia. With international borders closed and some restrictions still in place on interstate travel due to Covid-19, the city’s beaches, such as Manly Beach, may be even more popular than usual this summer.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
