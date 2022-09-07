Extraordinary in their own way

Beyond South Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), several companies in Singapore have employees on the autism spectrum and find that they do well in various roles. A study released last month even finds that such companies appear to have a competitive advantage because of the drive to remove barriers at the workplace.

However, more can be done to understand people on the spectrum and include them at the workplace, according to the non-profit Autism Resource Centre (Singapore), or ARC. The group has helped place nearly 400 persons on the spectrum in employment since 2012.