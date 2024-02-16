Experience teamLab around the world

TOKYO – Digital art collective teamLab has rebooted its Borderless gallery in Tokyo, with the Feb 9 launch of the immersive facility at the Azabudai Hills complex. The Straits Times highlights some of its ongoing and upcoming galleries and public art installations, both across Japan and around the world.

The exhibition, which opened at Singapore’s ArtScience Museum on March 12, 2016, is the Republic’s largest permanent digital art gallery. Here, teamLab challenges visitors to ignite their creativity through an explorative adventure through 17 installations. They can also sense the seasons change in summery Singapore with the exhibit Proliferating Immense Life – A Whole Year Per Year, where the flowers on display change throughout the year.