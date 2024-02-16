Experience teamLab around the world

A dish at 100 Years Sea, a sustainable dining restaurant in Tokushima City in Tokushima prefecture, Japan, which features an installation inspired by rising sea levels. PHOTO: TEAMLAB
Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 04:07 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 04:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO – Digital art collective teamLab has rebooted its Borderless gallery in Tokyo, with the Feb 9 launch of the immersive facility at the Azabudai Hills complex. The Straits Times highlights some of its ongoing and upcoming galleries and public art installations, both across Japan and around the world.

The exhibition, which opened at Singapore’s ArtScience Museum on March 12, 2016, is the Republic’s largest permanent digital art gallery. Here, teamLab challenges visitors to ignite their creativity through an explorative adventure through 17 installations. They can also sense the seasons change in summery Singapore with the exhibit Proliferating Immense Life – A Whole Year Per Year, where the flowers on display change throughout the year.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top