Events and listings: Valentine's Day food deals, Equal live musical, concert by local acts

Three venues at Mount Faber Peak is serving four-course Valentine's Day dinners. The Cable Car Sky Dining Valentine's Day Set Menu ($328++ a couple) includes Australian Green Lip Abalone and American-style Lobster Tomato Cream soup. At Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro, the Valentine's Day Set Menu ($248++ a couple) comes with items such as Cupid's Arrow cocktail and Pan-seared Sesame Scallop. The Valentine's Day Set Menu ($288++ a couple) at Dusk Restaurant & Bar offers mains choices of Roast Beef Tenderloin with polenta risotto or Grilled Spiny Lobster. Diners also enjoy $20 off a Cable Car Sky Pass for unlimited rides and a 20 per cent discount on tickets for SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride.

Where: Mount Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Road

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Feb 12 to 14, from 5.30pm

Tel: 9627-9970

Info: Go to this website.

Zafferano