Events and listings: Valentine's Day food deals, Equal live musical, concert by local acts

SINGAPORE - Grab food deals for Valentine's Day, catch a screening of South Korean musical Equal, or listen to how six home-grown singer-songwriters put fresh spins on their songs.
Food & Drink
Mount Faber Leisure Group
Three venues at Mount Faber Peak is serving four-course Valentine's Day dinners. The Cable Car Sky Dining Valentine's Day Set Menu ($328++ a couple) includes Australian Green Lip Abalone and American-style Lobster Tomato Cream soup. At Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro, the Valentine's Day Set Menu ($248++ a couple) comes with items such as Cupid's Arrow cocktail and Pan-seared Sesame Scallop. The Valentine's Day Set Menu ($288++ a couple) at Dusk Restaurant & Bar offers mains choices of Roast Beef Tenderloin with polenta risotto or Grilled Spiny Lobster. Diners also enjoy $20 off a Cable Car Sky Pass for unlimited rides and a 20 per cent discount on tickets for SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride.
Where: Mount Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Road
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Feb 12 to 14, from 5.30pm
Tel: 9627-9970
Info: Go to this website.
Zafferano
Indulge in a five-course menu ($298++ a person), which comes with Hokkaido scallops and A4 Miyazaki wagyu. Or soak in the night view with the Romantic Terrace Experience ($398++ a couple), which serves canapes, desserts and a bottle of fine wine or champagne. You can also enjoy an early three-course menu ($148++a person) at sunset - available only on Feb 14 from 5.30 to 7pm. It includes desserts for her (mango parfait, lime, passion fruit and yuzu) and for him (chocolate cremoux, vanilla, raspberry and chili compote).
Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Feb 13 and 14, 5.30 to 11pm
Tel: 6509-1488
Info: Go to this website.
Tablescape
Celebrate Valentine's Day at home with Tablescape's five-course menu ($176, good for two). Highlights include Spanish Grilled Octopus served with a house-made white bean stew and marinated tomatoes, as well as a Braised Beef Cheek served with Gold Yukon potato puree blended with truffle paste and truffle oil. Order up to 48 hours in advance. Available for takeaway and delivery only.
Where: Tablescape, Level 3 Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street
MRT: City Hall
When: Till Feb 15, 11.30am to 8.30pm
Tel: 6432-5566
Info: Go to this website.
LeVeL33
Highlights of the four-course Valentine's Dinner includes dishes such as Truffled Burrata served with French Perigord truffle and aged balsamic vinegar as well as a Kuhlbarra Barramundi drizzled with beurre blanc infused with LeVeL33's own Blond Lager and a luxe caviar sauce.
Where: LeVeL33,33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard
MRT: Downtown
When: Feb 14, 5.30 to 10.30pm
Price: $148++ a person
Tel: 6834-3133
Info: Go to this website.
Chimichanga
The Mexican restaurant is offering for sale vouchers that can be redeemed for a Valentine's Day Set Meal ($99+ a couple). It includes a choice of two mains (Rib-eye Steak, Adobo Lamb Cutlets or Chimichanga) and a choice of two drinks (a glass of wine, champagne or a cocktail). All vouchers are redeemable only on Feb 14 and the restaurant will call diners to confirm the reservation.
Where: Chimichanga Little India, 36 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-02/03 Holland Piazza, 3 Lor Liput
MRT: Dunlop; Holland Village
When: Voucher purchase till Feb 13; dinner redemption on Feb 14
Info: Go to this website.
Exhibitions
Nam June Paik: The Future is Now
This National Gallery Singapore show is dedicated to late Korean-American artist Nam June Paik, who predicted the future of communication and the Internet. Discover the range of his works through 180 installations, projections, video sculptures and other inventive contraptions.
Where: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall / Raffles Place / Clarke Quay
When: Till March 27, 10am to 7pm daily
Admission: From $15
Info: Go to this website.
Concerts
International Artist Series: Christopher Guzman & Nellie Seng
Pianists Christopher Guzman and Nellie Seng will perform the works of Mozart and Debussy, as part of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' International Artist Series. The concert will also be live streamed.
Where: Lee Foundation Theatre, 151 Bencoolen Street; Live broadcast here.
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Feb 17, 7.30 to 8.45pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Go to this website.
Singer-Songwriters: Some Strings Attached
Six of Singapore's most prolific singer-songwriters - weish, Jack & Rai, lewloh, Jaime Wong, Amanda Tee and Krysta Joy - will take the stage alongside a seven-piece string ensemble and a rhythm band led by veteran music director Bang Wenfu. The show features fresh interpretations of their songs performed live for the first time.
Where: Drama Centre Theatre, 03-01 National Library, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis / Bras Basah / City Hall
When: Feb 18, 8.30 to 10pm
Admission: $38, $48, $64
Info: Go to this website.
Films
RawGround: Identification
Experience 12 films made by six Singaporean artists - Ang Hui Bin, Matthew Goh, Natasha Fawzi, Pat Toh, Wu Jun Han and Yak Aik-Wee. One film will be released every hour.
Where: Go to this website.
When: Feb 12 to 21
Theatre
EQUAL Live Musical
This Korean musical is based on the play of the same name by Japanese writer and director Kenichi Suemitsu which premiered in 2020 in South Korea. Set in 17th century Europe, where witches and heretic hunts were rampant, it reflects on the chaos of today caused by the pandemic and conspiracy theories. K-pop boy band members - Jun.K of 2PM and Baekho of NU'EST - take turns to play the role of Theo, who struggles to save Nikola, a doctor and friend of a small country town with a simple and bright personality. The film will be streamed live simultaneously from Seoul.
Where: GV Katong, 05-01/02, i12 Katong, 112 East Coast Road; GV Funan, 05-01, Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Road
MRT: Eunos / City Hall
When: Feb 13, 2pm, Feb 20, 2pm and 5.30pm
Admission: Standard Seats: $64; Gemini and Deluxe Plus seats: $66
Info: Go to this website.
Talks
Mother and Child Health Webinar 2022
In this three-part webinar series, experts from KK Women's and Children's Hospital and SingHealth Polyclinics cover topics such as the pregnancy journey, overcoming postnatal depression, childhood vaccinations, child safety and injury prevention.
Where: Zoom
When: Feb 12 and 19, Mar 5, 9am to 11am
Admission: Free with registration
Info: Go to this website.
Others
Careers Connect On-the-Go
Serving as a mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres, Careers Connect On-the-Go brings career coaching services closer to neighbourhoods.
Where: Thomson Plaza, Level 1 Atrium, 301 Upper Thomson Rd
MRT: Upper Thomson
When: Feb 11 to 13, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Go to this website.
SGUnited Jobs and Skills Info Kiosk
Navigate the fair through an Augmented Reality experience, and find out how the SGUnited Jobs and Skills package and Workforce Singapore can support you at different stages of your career.
Where: Paya Lebar Quarter, PLQ Plaza, 10 Paya Lebar Road
MRT: Paya Lebar
When: Feb 14 to 16, 10.30am to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: Go to this website.
