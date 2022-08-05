Events and listings: National Day food deals, NDP live telecast at National Museum

SINGAPORE - Celebrate Singapore's birthday with food deals, or catch the live telecast of the National Day Parade at the front lawn of the National Museum.
Food & drink
L'Espresso
Goodwood Park Hotel presents its English Afternoon Tea Buffet with National Day Delights ($78++ a person), which includes English scones, finger sandwiches, chilled seafood and nyonya laksa. National Day specials such as Chilli Crabmeat Salad, Chicken Satay, Lobster Popiah are also available. Diners enjoy 57 per cent off every fourth paying adult and a complimentary glass of Singapore Sling for every adult.
Where: L'Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Aug 6 to 9, 11am to 1pm; 1.30 to 3.30pm, 4 to 6pm
Tel: 6730- 1743
Info: This website
Ce La Vi
The rooftop destination is offering a BBQ menu at its Club Lounge on National Day - which includes BBQ oysters with smoked ponzu granita and maimoa lamb chops with chimichurri, Classic BBQ Platter ($155++) and Surf & Turf BBQ Platter ($180++). Two live stations will serve snacks such as popcorn and muah chee. There is also a face painting zone for children. DJs Leonard T and Andrew Tang will spin hip-hop and R&B tunes at the Club Lounge, while resident deejays KFC, Kenneth Francis and Brendon P will be perform at the SkyBar.
Where: Ce La Vi Singapore, Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Aug 9, 5 to 9pm
Price: Minimum spend of $168++ a person at SkyBar; minimum spend of $300++ a person at Club Lounge
Tel: 6508-2188
Info: This website
Skyline Bar
The National Day Sunset Dining BBQ ($128++ a person) comes with a wide selection of meats such as Black Angus Beef Tomahawk, Australian Lamb Rack, Hickory Baby Back Ribs and Gourmet Veal Sausages. Top up $48++ a person for a two-hour free-flow beverage package which includes house wine, beer, juice and soft drinks.
Where: Skyline Bar, Level 5, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard
MRT: Esplanade
When: Aug 9, 6 to 9pm
Tel: 6845-1116
Info: This website
Super Loco Customs House
Check out the National Day fireworks over a three-hour free-flow drinks session and a premium Mexican seafood dinner with dishes such as Oysters, Scallop Aguachile Shooters, Fire-Grilled Angus Beef Ribeye Steak and Veracruzana Barramundi.
Where: Super Loco Customs House, 01-14 Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay
MRT: Raffles Place
When: Aug 9, 5 to 11pm
Price: From $199++ a person for premium bayfront tables, $179++ a person around the venue and $100++ a person for free-standing tickets
Tel: 9816-0659
Info: This website
Binary
The gastro-bar is dishing out two a la carte specials - Jumbo Chicken Satay ($18++) and Milo-tini ($24++) - and a National Day set menu ($57++ for two persons, available from noon to 5pm). The set comes with two glasses of Milo-tini and three dishes - Chicken Wings "Nasi Lemak" served with house-made sambal tumis, Seafood Laksa Pasta and Jumbo Chicken Satay.
Where: Binary, 01-01A Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Aug 8 to 14, 11.30am to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 9363-0101
Info: This website
Yan
Highlights of the National Day Dim Sum Menu (from $6++) include Wok Fried Nyonya-Style Carrot Cake, Steamed Assam Cod Fish and Prawn, and Steamed Hainanese Chicken with Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus Leaf.
Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 6 to 31, 11.30am to 2pm daily
Tel: 6384-5585
Info: This website
The Gyu Bar
Celebrate the nation's birthday with a Spicy Tomato Sukiyaki (from $208++ for two persons). The selection of meats includes Hida, Miyazaki and Olive Wagyu, as well as Hokkaido Pork. Each set also comes with assorted vegetables and tofu, konnyaku noodles, Hokkaido rice, and raw Okinawa egg as a dip.
Where: The Gyu Bar, 01-08, 30 Stevens Road
MRT: Stevens
When: Aug 8 to 31, noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily
Tel: 9150-3164
Info: This website
Pastamania
The casual restaurant chain pays tribute to Singapore with two new creations - Otah Aglio ($13.80) and Nasi Lemak Pizza ($13.80 for a 7-inch, $16.80 for a 10 inch). Or go for the Family Feast ($48.80), which serves four and comes with a choice of two pastas (Otah Aglio and/or selected pastas), a 10-inch Nasi Lemak Pizza, and a choice of four beverages.
Where: Pastamania outlets (excludes PastaMania Pronto x Kraftwich outlets)
When: Till Sept 11, 11am to 10pm daily
Info: This website
The Marmalade Pantry
The homegrown bistro is offering the Nostalgia Afternoon Tea Set ($78++ for two persons), a local-themed rendition of its popular afternoon tea spread. Highlights include Otah Mousse Toast, Crab Coleslaw Ciabatta, Pandan Gula Melaka Tea Cake and Sweet Yam Tart. Available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.
Where: Downtown, 01-01, Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street; Ion Orchard, 04-11A, 2 Orchard Turn
MRT: Tanjong Pagar; Orchard
When:Till Oct 31. Downtown: 3 to 6pm daily; Ion Orchard: 2 to 6pm, Mondays to Thursdays
Tel: 9724-7714
Info: This website
Crossroads
Celebrate National Day with craft and local beers from Archipelago and Tiger as well as bar bites. For a bucket of three bottles ($38++), mix and match between Archipelago Brewery's Singapore Blonde Ale, Summer IPA and Belgian Witbier or Tiger's Lager Beer and Crystal. Bar bites include The Slider Flights ($21++), featuring Wagyu Beef Patty, BBQ Pulled Pork and Honey Glazed Chicken; German-Style Fries with Bacon ($15++) and Beef Bolognese Cheese Fries ($16++).
Where: Crossroads, Lobby Level, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Aug 31, 11am to 10.30pm daily
Tel: 6831-4605
Info: This website
Smoke & Mirrors
The rooftop bar has teamed up with The Botanist Gin to present cocktails inspired by childhood treats - Cocktail Pops ($25++) and Sparkling Calamansi ($24++). Bar bites include Spicy Mackerel Otah Spring Rolls ($16++) and Grilled Chicken Satay ($22++). Table reservations for Aug 9 cost $120++ a person (6 to 9pm) or $60++ a person (after 9pm). Full prepayment is required and the amount will be used to offset the bill.
Where: Smoke & Mirrors, National Gallery Singapore, Level 6, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Aug 9 to 31, 6pm to 1am daily
Info: This website
Exhibitions
Our Gift to Singapore
This exhibition features 63 art pieces by persons with disabilities featured in National Day Parade collaterals from 2020 to 2022. Each work is accompanied by stories of the artists and the inspirations behind their creations.
Where: Opera Gallery, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
MRT: Orchard
When: Till Aug 10, 11am to 8pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website
Sweet Spots
The works in this exhibition by local watercolourist Tay Zhiyong are inspired by locales in Singapore which have moved and inspired him. They range from iconic landmarks to mundane-looking urban landscapes.
Where: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street
MRT: Chinatown
When: Till Aug 21, Mondays to Saturdays, 2 to 7pm
Admisson: Free with appointment (call 9487-2006)
Info: This website
Concerts
Raffles Singers Presents: Stillness & Serenity
The Raffles Singers choir will perform Rejoice In The Lamb by Benjamin Britten, Only In Sleep by Erik Esenvalds, as well as Sanctus, which is composed by artistic director Toh Ban Sheng and making its world premiere.
Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 01-02, 11 Empress Place
MRT: Raffles Place / City Hall
When: Aug 7, 7.30 to 9pm
Admission: $35 or $30 (student)
Info: This website
Gigs
GV Lights, Camera, Busking Live!
Golden Village is collaborating with the Buskers' Association in this initiative that integrates street culture and supports local talents. Performing acts include Jason Yu, Robin Curtis and Bryan "Brylights" Wong.
Where: GV VivoCity, 02-30 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
MRT: HarbourFront
When: Aug 6, 5.30 to 8.45pm
Admission: $12 (GV members) or $14 (non-members)
Info: This website
Charity
Evening of Pop-Opera with FIVERA @ Botanic Gardens
Thai pop-opera group FIVERA will perform classic arias and renditions of pop favourites at this charity concert. Attendees are encouraged to donate to support the organiser, VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer. The money goes towards medical care, research and education, and actionable intervention to assist patients to take charge of their own health and mental wellness.
Where: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road
MRT: Botanic Gardens
When: Aug 7, 6 to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website
Talks
NDP 2022 Art Appreciation Workshops
Participants will take a look at paintings of Singapore by local artist Low Hai Hong who is known for his oil paintings. Part of NDP 2022 #DoingGood.
Where: ARTualize Art Gallery, 08-28 Oxley BizHub, 69 Ubi Road 1
MRT: Tai Seng
When: Aug 6, 9, 13, 20 and 27, 2 to 3.30pm
Admission: Free with registration
Info: This website
Others
Live Telecast of National Day Parade
Catch the show under the National Museum's iconic banyan tree on its front lawn with your family and friends. Visitors may bring their own picnic mats.
Where: National Museum of Singapore, Front lawn, 93 Stamford Road
MRT: Bencoolen
When: Aug 9, 5.30 to 8.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: This website
