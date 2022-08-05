Events and listings: National Day food deals, NDP live telecast at National Museum

Goodwood Park Hotel presents its English Afternoon Tea Buffet with National Day Delights ($78++ a person), which includes English scones, finger sandwiches, chilled seafood and nyonya laksa. National Day specials such as Chilli Crabmeat Salad, Chicken Satay, Lobster Popiah are also available. Diners enjoy 57 per cent off every fourth paying adult and a complimentary glass of Singapore Sling for every adult.

Where: L'Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Aug 6 to 9, 11am to 1pm; 1.30 to 3.30pm, 4 to 6pm

Tel: 6730- 1743

Info: This website

Ce La Vi