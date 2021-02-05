Events and listings: Food, theatre, exhibitions

SINGAPORE -Savour festive food deals, check out an art exhibition, or take part in a virtual run and stand to win attractive prizes.
FOOD & DRINK
CNY Reunion Family Set Menus
O'My Kampong, a halal cafe at Sengkang Riverside Park, has launched Reunion Family Set Menus and Prosperity Curry Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng ($38.80 for four to six persons), which are also available on GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda. Other selections include Signature O'My Kampong Chicken (from $7.90) and 8 Treasures Nasi Lemak (from $8.80).
WHERE: O'My Kampong, Sengkang Riverside Park, 01-02, 50 Anchorvale Street
MRT: Kupang LRT Station
WHEN: Till Feb 26, noon to 9pm
INFO: Website
Soi Thai Soi Nice's Chinese New Year Specials
The Heng Heng Rui Rui Pen Cai ($48.80++ for eight) features ingredients such as abalone, deep fried fish maw, fresh tiger prawns, roasted pork and chicken drumstick, and is doused in homemade Tom Yum soup. There is also the Soaring Soft Shell Crab Yusheng ($32.80++ for four), which is prepared with a homemade sweet and sour Thai dressing. Enjoy 20 per cent off for orders placed before Feb 7.
WHERE: Soi Thai Soi Nice at Raffles City B1-14/15, 252 North Bridge Road and JEM 03-21, 50 Jurong Gateway Road
MRT: City Hall/Jurong East
WHEN: Feb 5 to 26, 11am to 6pm
INFO: Website
Cold Storage's Prosperity Deals
Ring in Chinese New Year with the supermarket's festive deals on items such as Jumbo Vannamei Prawns at $1.59 per 100g (usual price is $2.49), Coral Lobster Tail at $8.88 a piece (usual price is $12.90), seven Hole Abalones at $1 a piece (usual price is $2.50) and Yellow Croaker at $8 for two pieces (usual price is $13.80).
WHERE: Cold Storage stores and online
WHEN: Till Feb 26
INFO: Website
Valentine's Day Dinner at Akira Back Singapore
The Five-Course Valentine's Day Dinner Menu is priced at $138++ a person, inclusive of a glass of champagne. Diners can add on a sake and wine beverage package for $88++.
WHERE: Akira Back Singapore, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Level B1M, 30 Beach Road
MRT: Esplanade
WHEN: Feb 14, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm
INFO: bit.ly/39H3YJ7
THEATRE
The Rat Trap
Written by Euginia Tan and starring Lim Kay Siu, Yap Yi Kai and Darren Guo, The Rat Trap revolves around a tender father-daughter relationship, their shared love for music and their struggles. This work was developed under Gateway Arts' Artist-In-Residence Programme 2020-2021.
WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
WHEN: Feb 26, 8pm; Feb 27 and 28, 2.30 and 6.30pm)
PRICE: $35
INFO: Website
CONCERT
Lunchtime Concert Series: The AJL Group
The AJL Group, led by drummer Aaron James Lee, will perform original repertoire and also repertoire from the Great American Songbook. The concert series by Lasalle College of the Arts features a broad cross-section of musical styles designed to expose the school's music students and the general public to both hidden and well-known talents.
WHERE: Streamed via Lasalle College of the Arts' YouTube channel
WHEN: Feb 15, from 1pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Website
EXHIBITION
CosmicWander: Expedition by Choy Ka Fai
CosmicWander is an ongoing project by the Berlin-based Singapore artist that explores shamanic dance cultures in Asia. He has met more than 50 shamans and filmed dance rituals, from Siberia to Java. This multi-disciplinary exhibition presents Choy's research and is part of Singapore Art Week 2021.
WHERE: Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 01-02 to 04, 39 Keppel Road
MRT: Tanjong Pagar
WHEN: Till Feb 21, noon to 9pm
Admission: Free
INFO: Website
Nafa Hui Chun 2021
This year's show features more than 125 works, which comprises winning entries of the Nafa Chinese Art Competition; online artworks from the Cloud Exhibition; Chinese ink paintings and calligraphy pieces from the Hui Chun Collection; as well as ox-themed works from the Nafa Collection.
An online gallery will accompany the exhibition at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Spring couplets created by artists at the virtual opening (on Nafa's YouTube channel on Feb 6), as well as works from the competition and the Hui Chun Collection, will be put up for sale. Proceeds go to the Nafa Education Fund.
WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
WHEN: Feb 6 and 7, 11am to 7pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: bit.ly/3cx2NxH
Flagship Genius featuring Ayutthaya II
This double-bill exhibition at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts showcases more than 50 original works, including those by students who participated in the academy-wide project using Ayutthaya, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Thailand as the subject matter.
WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, 80 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bencoolen
WHEN: Till Feb 14, 11am - 7pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays)
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: bit.ly/3oLVOTQ
Puttnam School of Film & Animation: Where Are We Now?
This is a showcase of works by alumni of Lasalle College of the Arts' Puttnam School of Film & Animation.
WHERE: Brother Joseph McNally Gallery, Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts , 1 McNally Street
MRT: Rochor
WHEN: Till Feb 24, noon - 7pm (closed on Sunday and Public Holidays)
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: Website
SPORTS
AIA iRUN For Vitality (Ang Bao Edition)
The second edition of this run, which takes place from Feb 8 to 28, has a festive spin. Participants can challenge themselves to clock 168km in three weeks and hunt online for red packets in treasure boxes that they can unlock as they rack up the miles. With the red packets, they stand to win a Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker worth S$199. Eighty-eight sets are up for grabs. Participants can also form a team of four and clock the longest distance together to win prizes.
WHERE: Online
WHEN: Feb 8 to 28
PRICE: Free
INFO: bit.ly/3rgjvWi