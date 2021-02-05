Events and listings: Food, theatre, exhibitions

SINGAPORE -Savour festive food deals, check out an art exhibition, or take part in a virtual run and stand to win attractive prizes.

FOOD & DRINK

CNY Reunion Family Set Menus

O'My Kampong, a halal cafe at Sengkang Riverside Park, has launched Reunion Family Set Menus and Prosperity Curry Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng ($38.80 for four to six persons), which are also available on GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda. Other selections include Signature O'My Kampong Chicken (from $7.90) and 8 Treasures Nasi Lemak (from $8.80).

WHERE: O'My Kampong, Sengkang Riverside Park, 01-02, 50 Anchorvale Street

MRT: Kupang LRT Station

WHEN: Till Feb 26, noon to 9pm

INFO: Website

Soi Thai Soi Nice's Chinese New Year Specials



Thai-Teochew style Heng Heng Rui Rui Pen Cai. PHOTO: SOI THAI SOI NICE



The Heng Heng Rui Rui Pen Cai ($48.80++ for eight) features ingredients such as abalone, deep fried fish maw, fresh tiger prawns, roasted pork and chicken drumstick, and is doused in homemade Tom Yum soup. There is also the Soaring Soft Shell Crab Yusheng ($32.80++ for four), which is prepared with a homemade sweet and sour Thai dressing. Enjoy 20 per cent off for orders placed before Feb 7.

WHERE: Soi Thai Soi Nice at Raffles City B1-14/15, 252 North Bridge Road and JEM 03-21, 50 Jurong Gateway Road

MRT: City Hall/Jurong East

WHEN: Feb 5 to 26, 11am to 6pm

INFO: Website

Cold Storage's Prosperity Deals



PHOTO: COLD STORAGE



Ring in Chinese New Year with the supermarket's festive deals on items such as Jumbo Vannamei Prawns at $1.59 per 100g (usual price is $2.49), Coral Lobster Tail at $8.88 a piece (usual price is $12.90), seven Hole Abalones at $1 a piece (usual price is $2.50) and Yellow Croaker at $8 for two pieces (usual price is $13.80).

WHERE: Cold Storage stores and online

WHEN: Till Feb 26

INFO: Website

Valentine's Day Dinner at Akira Back Singapore

The Five-Course Valentine's Day Dinner Menu is priced at $138++ a person, inclusive of a glass of champagne. Diners can add on a sake and wine beverage package for $88++.

WHERE: Akira Back Singapore, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Level B1M, 30 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade

WHEN: Feb 14, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm

INFO: bit.ly/39H3YJ7

THEATRE

The Rat Trap



PHOTO: GATEWAY ARTS' ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAMME 2020-2021



Written by Euginia Tan and starring Lim Kay Siu, Yap Yi Kai and Darren Guo, The Rat Trap revolves around a tender father-daughter relationship, their shared love for music and their struggles. This work was developed under Gateway Arts' Artist-In-Residence Programme 2020-2021.

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT: Redhill

WHEN: Feb 26, 8pm; Feb 27 and 28, 2.30 and 6.30pm)

PRICE: $35

INFO: Website

CONCERT

Lunchtime Concert Series: The AJL Group



PHOTO: AJL GROUP



The AJL Group, led by drummer Aaron James Lee, will perform original repertoire and also repertoire from the Great American Songbook. The concert series by Lasalle College of the Arts features a broad cross-section of musical styles designed to expose the school's music students and the general public to both hidden and well-known talents.

WHERE: Streamed via Lasalle College of the Arts' YouTube channel

WHEN: Feb 15, from 1pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

EXHIBITION

CosmicWander: Expedition by Choy Ka Fai



PHOTO: COURTESY OF SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM



CosmicWander is an ongoing project by the Berlin-based Singapore artist that explores shamanic dance cultures in Asia. He has met more than 50 shamans and filmed dance rituals, from Siberia to Java. This multi-disciplinary exhibition presents Choy's research and is part of Singapore Art Week 2021.

WHERE: Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 01-02 to 04, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Till Feb 21, noon to 9pm

Admission: Free

INFO: Website

Nafa Hui Chun 2021



PHOTO: NAFA



This year's show features more than 125 works, which comprises winning entries of the Nafa Chinese Art Competition; online artworks from the Cloud Exhibition; Chinese ink paintings and calligraphy pieces from the Hui Chun Collection; as well as ox-themed works from the Nafa Collection.

An online gallery will accompany the exhibition at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Spring couplets created by artists at the virtual opening (on Nafa's YouTube channel on Feb 6), as well as works from the competition and the Hui Chun Collection, will be put up for sale. Proceeds go to the Nafa Education Fund.

WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, Lim Hak Tai Gallery, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: Feb 6 and 7, 11am to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3cx2NxH

Flagship Genius featuring Ayutthaya II



PHOTO: NAFA



This double-bill exhibition at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts showcases more than 50 original works, including those by students who participated in the academy-wide project using Ayutthaya, a Unesco World Heritage Site in Thailand as the subject matter.

WHERE: Nafa Campus 1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 and 2, 80 Bencoolen Street

MRT: Bencoolen

WHEN: Till Feb 14, 11am - 7pm (closed on Mondays and public holidays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3oLVOTQ

Puttnam School of Film & Animation: Where Are We Now?



PHOTO: LASALLE PUTTNAM SCHOOL OF FILM & ANIMANTION



This is a showcase of works by alumni of Lasalle College of the Arts' Puttnam School of Film & Animation.

WHERE: Brother Joseph McNally Gallery, Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts , 1 McNally Street

MRT: Rochor

WHEN: Till Feb 24, noon - 7pm (closed on Sunday and Public Holidays)

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Website

SPORTS

AIA iRUN For Vitality (Ang Bao Edition)



PHOTO: AIA



The second edition of this run, which takes place from Feb 8 to 28, has a festive spin. Participants can challenge themselves to clock 168km in three weeks and hunt online for red packets in treasure boxes that they can unlock as they rack up the miles. With the red packets, they stand to win a Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker worth S$199. Eighty-eight sets are up for grabs. Participants can also form a team of four and clock the longest distance together to win prizes.

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Feb 8 to 28

PRICE: Free

INFO: bit.ly/3rgjvWi