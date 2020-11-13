Events and listings: Food, talks, classes, family fun

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, take a virtual trip to Japan, and pick up pro tips and skills at talks and workshops.

Food

Aqua Gastronomy at Sentosa



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



From an igloo-like dining pod, guests will enjoy panoramic views of over 40,000 marine animals and an all-sustainable seafood menu. Each course is accompanied by lighting effects, oceanic soundscapes and dive performances. The four-course Holiday Menu - available from Nov 6 to Dec 18 - is priced at $118++ for Resorts World Sentosa members and $138++ for non-members. The five-Course Festive Menu experience is available from Dec 19 to Jan 3, and costs $138++ for RWS Members and $168++ for non-members. Guests who pick this menu will receive a complimentary glass of champagne cocktail.

Where: Open Ocean Habitat, S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Jan 3, 2021, Thursdays to Tuesdays (closed on Wednesdays, except on public holidays and eves of public holidays. Two seatings: 6 to 8pm and 8.30 to 10.30pm

Info: bit.ly/32ypV99

Talks

How To Win At Parenting A Newborn



(From left) Ms Yvon Bock, Dr Ong Eng Keow and Ms Zoe Chu. PHOTOS: HEGEN



In this webinar, participants will learn about breastfeeding, newborn care and sleep training from three experts: Yvon Bock (breastfeeding expert), paediatrician and neonatologist Ong Eng Keow and author Zoe Chu (baby and adult sleep expert). Open to first-time parents, there will also be a lucky draw offering attractive prizes such as baby apparel, skincare and prenatal massages, Pilates classes and Hegen's Double Electric Breast Pump.

This webinar is the latest instalment of the Cherish Nature's Gift antenatal series by Hegen, an award-winning mother and baby feeding brand.

When: Nov 25, 7.30 to 9.30pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: lu.ma/CNGseminar

The Positive Parenting Programme (Triple P)

This webinar series is open to parents with children aged eight and below. It provides an introduction to the principles of positive parenting using simple ideas to help make raising kids easier. Participants will learn how to manage their children's behaviour constructively. Organised by Family Central, which conducts family life programmes.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 21 and 28 and Dec 5, 10 to 11.30am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/32tLvvv

Classes

Silver Stories



Professional storytellers Shalni Doshi (left) and Juriah Atan. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE BOOK COUNCIL



This virtual workshop, co-facilitated by professional storytellers Juriah Atan and Shalni Doshi, aims to provide caregivers with tools to connect with the seniors they care for or work with. Participants will learn activities to help trigger seniors' fond memories and encourage them to share their stories with family and friends. Organised by Singapore Book Council.

Where: Zoom

When: Nov 20, 3 to 5pm

Admission: $45

Info: bit.ly/3ndKAaf

Charity

Run For Inclusion 2020 - Virtual Edition



Participants taking part in Run For Inclusion 2019. PHOTO: RUNNINGHOUR



In its sixth year, the annual event, where participants run alongside runners with special needs, is also adding a virtual edition. Participants can attempt any distance of their choice within the categories of zero to 10km for running and zero to 20km for cycling. They are required to upload proof of their attempted distance and race upon completion of their race to Just Run Lah's website. Organised by Runninghour Co-Operative Limited, who will offer complimentary entry to all persons with specific needs.

When: Nov 28 to Dec 4

Admission: $35

Info: runninghour.com

Family fun

Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore



PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE



Celebrate the festive cheer with The Merry Minions of Christmas - Kevin, Dave, Bob, Stuart, Jerry and Tom - who will be dressed in their festive finest. Take pictures with Gru and his family - Lucy, Margo, Edith and Agnes from the Despicable Me and Minions films. Besides adrenaline-pumping rides, guests can also enjoy new offerings at the theme park - including photo-worthy movie sets, character meet-and-greets and Christmas food treats.

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Thursdays to Sundays, Nov 19 to Jan 3, 2 to 9pm

Admission: Adults: $66; Youth (ages 13 to 17): $48; Child (ages four to 12): $48; Seniors: $43

Info: bit.ly/36q1qMF

Tour

The Japan Rail Fair 2020 - A Virtual Trip to Japan



A farm stay in Akita, hosted by Akita Inu Tourism. PHOTO: JAPAN RAIL CAFE



Hosted by the East Japan Railway group, this fair takes you to the Land of the Rising Sun with free and ticketed itineraries revolving around Japan travel, food and culture. The live programmes will include food and alcohol delivery, and all ticketed activities can also be attended for free without food and beverage add-ons. Highlights include an autumn rail travel that comes with a lunch box, a farm stay in Akita and a Furoshiki gift wrapping activity with Japan Airlines. Participants can also plan their next trip to Japan at the Online Travel Booth.

Where: Japan Rail Cafe Facebook Events Page and tjrf-2020.peatix.com

When: Nov 20 to 22 and Nov 27 and 28, 11am to 10pm

Admission: Free and ticketed programmes are available. Pre-registration is required.

Info: jrtimes.sg/tjrf2020

How to get your event listed

The listings appear online at www.straitstimes.com/life. We will only accept listings submitted online. Go to str.sg/happen at least two weeks ahead.

Required information includes the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and nearest MRT station, as well as your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items.