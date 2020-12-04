Events and listings: Food, talks, classes

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, and pick up pro tips and skills in talks and workshops.

Food & drink

Heart of Darkness' 4th Birthday Party



PHOTO: HEART OF DARKNESS BREWERY SINGAPORE



The craft beer bar and restaurant celebrates its fourth birthday in December with a promotion on Friday (Dec 5): free flow of its 10 core range beers at $99 a person. The brews include First Sunset Kumquat Pale Ale, a refreshing pale ale made with Vietnamese kumquat with flavours of citrus zest; and Director's Cacao Nib Porter, with rich flavours of dark chocolate, with a touch of tart, deep-red berries. Those who prefer bolder flavours will enjoy the brews such as The Mistress Double IPA, a juicy IPA with tropical and resinous flavours; and Dream Alone Pale Ale, a single hop pale ale with flavourful notes of peach, citrus and a hint of blueberry.

Where: Heart of Darkness, 1 Keong Saik Road

MRT: Outram Park

When: Dec 5, Noon

Price: $99

Info: bit.ly/2JBRrf8

Hearty Thai Christmas Feast



PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



Thai restaurant Blue Jasmine presents two festive meats. The Roast Turkey Esarn-style with Smoked Chilli Sauce (from $100) is marinated in aromatic housemade Esarn paste, then twice roasted for juicy tenderness. The Classic Roast Beef with Pepper Sauce (from $160) features a ribeye marinated in fragrant spices before roasting. For a heartier festive feast, go for the Festive Roast Turkey Set ($150 nett) or Festive Roast Beef Set ($200 nett). Each set also comes with Crabmeat Pineapple Fried Rice and Thai Mango Sticky Rice. The restaurant is giving away four bottles of Tiger Crystal free with any order of the festive roasts or sets. Alternatively, spend $100 at its e-store and add the pack of Tiger Crystal at no additional charges.

Where: Blue Jasmine, Level 5 Park Hotel, Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT: Farrer Park

When: Till Dec 25, 11.30am to 5pm

Tel: 6824 -8851

Info: E-mail hello@bluejasmine.com.sg

Winestone Gourmet Roasts



PHOTOS: WINESTONE



Dig into Traditional Roasted Turkey (about 6kg, $ 198 nett), Slow-Roasted US Prime Ribeye Beef (about 1.3kg, $ 198 nett), Signature Honey Glazed Gammon Ham (about 4kg, $198 nett),Classic Coulibiac of Salmon (about 1.4kg, $ 248 nett), Granny's Rosemary-Orange Roasted Chicken (about 1.8kg, $68 nett) or Vegan Pomodoro Meatballs (six pieces, $68 nett).All orders must be made 48 hours in advance. There is an early bird discount of 15 per cent for orders made and paid by Dec 11, and a 10 per cent discount for a minimum of two items purchased. Delivery costs $35 nett per location and is free for orders $350 nett and above (after discount).

Where: Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road

MRT: Orchard/Stevens

When: Till Dec 31

Tel: 6491-6100

Info: E-mail h9561-fb3@accor.com

Daily Drink Specials at Lantern



PHOTO: LANTERN



To celebrate its recent re-opening, the rooftop bar at Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore has launched a $15++ Daily Specials promotion, offering crowd-favourite concoctions and spirits curated by its team of mixologists. Patrons can enjoy gin-based cocktails and special events like TGIF wine nights.

Where: Lantern, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place/Downtown

When: Till Dec 31, 5 to 10.30pm

Tel: 6877-8911

Info: E-mail dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com

Kids

Three-day Holiday Magic Camp

Mr Bottle's Magic Academy is running a three-day holiday camp where kids will make their own props and learn how to make them work. There will also be exercises on how values like empathy and responsibility are applied in magic. Kids are encouraged to be creative and vary their presentations. Both physical and Zoom sessions are available. Recommended for children aged six to 10.

Where: Mr Bottle's Magic Academy, 02-115, 4 Queen's Road

MRT: Farrer Park

When: Dec 7 to 9 and Dec 21 to 23, 10am to noon

Admission: $280 a child, $250 for second child in the same family; $140 a child for Zoom session)

Info: bit.ly/36waf8W

Classes

Smart Home Workshop

In this virtual session, the SG Enable team will share tips and tricks on turning a house into a smart home. Learn how to secure, equip and automate homes with technology, and accommodate persons with disabilities at the same time. Part of the Enabling Lives Festival.

When: Dec 10, 10am

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3g1YNES

Embracing the Weird: Writing Speculative Fiction

In this online course, participants will explore how approaching writing in unusual ways can unlock their creativity. It is suitable for 13- to 16-year-olds who would like to understand speculative fiction and try their hand at writing a piece that defies all rules. It is faciliated by Victor Fernando R. Ocampo, the author of the International Rubery Book Award shortlisted The Infinite Library And Other Stories (2017) and Here Be Dragons (2015), which won the Romeo Forbes Children's Story Award in 2012.

When: Dec 17, 3pm

Admission: $26.62. Kinokuniya members get 10 per cent off (e-mail programmes@bookcouncil.sg for discount code before online registration)

Info: bit.ly/33wjoMG

Talks

The Marriage Dance: Invest in Your Lifetime Relationship

For marriage to thrive, it takes both spouses to be intentional and make time to nurture the relationship. This online talk will examine the reasons why marriages lose their vitality. Couples will also pick up W.I.S.E (With Intention to Support & Empower) tips to revitalise their marriage.

When: Dec 19, 5pm

Admission: $5

Info: bit.ly/3qfvOlR

A Brief History of Jazz by Professor Jeremy Monteiro & Friends



PHOTO: JEREMY MONTEIRO



Homegrown jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro - accompanied by local jazz talents Rit Xu (flute) and Siheng Teng (bass) - will explore the evolution of jazz from the early 1900s to the present day. They will also engage in improvisations and performances.

When: Dec 12, 4.30pm

Admission: $5; $4 for early bird (valid till Dec 5). Register at www.jazzassociation.sg/peatix

Info: bit.ly/3loRAzW

Experiencing True Happiness



Fei Yue Community Services director Arthur Ling will be holding a webinar on how to attain true contentment. PHOTO: FEI YUE COMMUNITY SERVICES



Learn about attaining true contentment in Fei Yue Community Services' webinar, which focuses on three areas: learning to see a problem as it is, important lifestyle tips and key philosophies one should be guided by. Conducted in Mandarin.

When: Dec 12, 5pm

Admission: $5

Info: bit.ly/3lwTRJr

Just Ask Me!



PHOTO: SG ENABLE



In this virtual session, learn more about disability from those with special needs. An introduction to disability will be followed by a live chat session with persons with disabilities. Participants will gain basic knowledge of the different types of disabilities, acquire adequate skills to interact and communicate effectively with persons with disabilities, and understand their challenges. Part of the Enabling Lives Festival by SG Enable.

When: Dec 10, 7pm; Dec 11, noon

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/3ojfzCo

The Straits Times Reset 2021 webinar series: Digitisation & Cyber Security

Covid-19 is said to benefit cyber crooks as people are more dependent on digital tools in this time. From a rise in WhatsApp hijacking to QR code scams, how can we keep both physical and digital viruses at bay? The panel of experts in this webinar include Mr David Koh, commissioner of cybersecurity and chief executive of Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and Associate Professor Steven Wong, programme director at the Singapore Institute of Technology. Moderated by Straits Times tech editor Irene Tham.

When: Dec 9, 12.30pm (sign up by Dec7, 3pm)

Admission: Free with registration

Info: bit.ly/2Vs0d2f