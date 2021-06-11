Events and listings: Food, kids, classes

SINGAPORE - Check out takeaway and delivery deals as well as Father's Day specials, or the Star Wars exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.

Food & drink

Kraftwich by Swissbake

Swissbake's cafe concept Kraftwich offers handcrafted sandwiches(from $8.90). The Kraftwich multigrain bread is made with wheat, soya, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, rye and oats. You can also go carb-free and order your Kraftwich fillings to go with a salad (from $8.90). Delivery available via foodpanda, Deliveroo and Grabfood.

Where: Kraftwich by Swissbake outlets

When: Till June 13, 8am to 6pm

Tel: 6662-9666

Info: Kraftwich's website

Father's Day Specials at Yan



PHOTO: YAN



The six-course Father's Day at Home set menu ($78 a person, minimum two persons) features House Special Baked Pork Ribs with Black Olives and Braised 6 Head Whole Abalone with Sea Cucumber and Vegetables. The Yan Harvest Pen Cai (from $300 for five persons) comes with seafood such as abalone, prawn and king grouper fillet, as well as roast pork, soya chicken, roast duck and an assortment of vegetables. Accompany the feast with a bottle of Somerton Cabernet Sauvignon or Somerton Sauvignon Blanc, both at a special price of $30+ each. Orders have to be placed two days in advance.

Where: Yan Cantonese Cuisine, National Gallery Singapore 05-02, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Till June 20, 11am to 9pm

Tel: 6384-5585

Info: Click this link

Father's Day Feast At Blue Jasmine



PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



The Thai restaurant's six-course Father's Day Take-Home Set Menu ($98 for four persons and $148 for six persons) features appetisers Tam Mua Seafood Salad, Deep-Fried Thai Fish Cake with Cucumber Relish and Tom Kar Gai; as well as hearty mains of Sun-Dried Chicken with Green Chili Dip, and Gaeng Som served with steamed jasmine rice. Leave room for the Thai Dessert Platter, comprising Tako, Thai Sago Coconut Balls and Koswee. Available for takeaway and self-collection.

Where: 10 Farrer Park Station Road Level 5, Park Hotel

MRT: Farrer Park

When: June 12 to 20, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6824-8851

Info: blue-jasmine-singapore.myshopify.com

Treats for Dad at Tablescape



PHOTO: TABLESCAPE



The new Charcuterie & Bread Set ($78 for two persons) comes with five artisanal breads, two fresh-churned butters, truffle oil and an array of premium charcuterie. The nine-course Weekend Set meal (from $98 for two persons) features items such as Octopus Salad, Tender housemade Beef and Veal Meatballs in Tomato Sauce and Josper Ovenbaked Fish Fillet. For dessert, go for Tablescape's Signature Cakes (from $38). Available for self-collection or delivery (special price of $10 a location, usual fee is $25) for orders placed from June 11 to 13. Orders have to be placed 24 hours in advance.

Where: Grand Park City Hall Level 3, 10 Coleman Street

MRT: City Hall

When: Till June 20, 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6432-5566

Info: Click this link

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's My 1st Hero Father's Day Set



PHOTO: WAN HAO CHINESE RESTAURANT



The set ($98++ a person for six courses, $118++ a person for seven courses) includes Stewed Beef Cheeks with Coffee Sauce and Braised 5-Head Abalone with Assorted Mushrooms. Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 3rd floor, 320 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: June 18 to 20, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6735-5800

Info: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's website

Father's Day Set at Zafferano



PHOTO: ZAFFERANO



The Italian restaurant's 10-course set for two persons ($198+) comprises three starters of pastas; a main (three options of salt-crusted Australian seabass, New Zealand lamb rack or Black Angus Fiorentina); and two desserts, Classic tiramisu and Valrhona chocolate tart. Alcoholic beverages are available at a special price from $30+. Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: Zafferano, Ocean Financial Centre Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: June 19 and 20, noon to 10pm (last orders by 9pm)

Tel: 6509-1488

Info: Email info@zafferano.sg or delivery.zafferano.sg

Dad's Grilled Platter at SE7ENTH



PHOTO: SE7ENTH



The DAD's Grilled Platter ($55+) comprises a 220g Angus Ribeye Steak, Tiger Prawns, Chicken Cheese Sausages with sides (Truffle Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Summer Vegetables) and sauces (Mint Chimichurri, Garlic Beurre Blanc and Meat Jus). The platter comes with two 330ml bottles of Tiger Crystal and a personalised greeting card with a photo of your choice. Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: SE7ENTH, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore 07-01, 6 Shenton Way

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: June 18 to 30, noon to 10pm

Tel: 6812-6050

Info: Click this link

Nusantara Offers Delivery of Vegan Dishes



PHOTO: NUSANTARA SINGAPORE



Enjoy vegan and vegetarian versions of Malay and Indonesian favourites created by executive chef Firdauz Nasir. The menu features Vegan Lontong Bowls (from $7), Vegan Rice Bowls (from $11), Vegan Nasi Sambal Goreng Bowls (from $11) and even a Vegan Curry Puff ($2.50). Delivery via foodpanda, Deliveroo, Grabfood and the in-house delivery service.

WHERE: Nusantara, 02-16/17, Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil Street

WHEN: 8am to 9pm

TEL: 9003-9510

INFO: Nusantara's website

Father's Day Gift



PHOTO: ECWINE



If your dad enjoys a good whisky, consider gifting him a Lothaire Tourbe Single Malt Whisky ($109) from France. The aromatic and smoky peated whisky is perfectly blended oak with cereals and overripe fruits. Use the promo code "FATHERSDAY" at checkout to enjoy 25 per cent off wines and spirits.

Where: EC Wines site

When: Till June 20

Price: $109

Info: EC Wines' website

Exhibitions

Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



On display are close to 200 original Star Wars items such as movie props, artworks, costumes and models of the famed starships, Millennium Falcon and Star Destroyer. You also get to create your own unique Star Wars character. Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till June27, 10am to 7pm

Admission: Adult: $25; Concession: $20; Family: $80. Applicable for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers redemption

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Kids

LingoAce June Holiday Open House



PHOTO: LINGOACE



Chinese language learning platform LingoAce is holding their annual mid-year open house for parents and children from Kindergarten 2 to Primary 6. Its curriculums are pegged to globally accredited syllabus, and designed to plug learning gaps in grammar, vocabulary, oral communication and comprehension. There is a speech competition offering prizes like devices and lessons.

Where: LingoAce's website

When: Till June 13, 10am to 5pm

Admission: Free with registration

Mini Holiday Camp: Digital Art

In this half-day workshop, participants learn the basic concepts of coding, visit the Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibition and discover different ways to engage with digital artworks. Open to children aged five and above. Tickets should be pre-purchased online.

Where: ArtScience Museum, Rainbow Room, Basement 2, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: June 22, 29, 2.30 to 5pm

Admission: $48 (includes one accompanying parent/guardian)

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Classes

Tote Bag Printing



PHOTO: TELL YOUR CHILDREN



In this workshop by local creative studio Tell Your Children, participants learn the techniques and processes of tote bag printing. They get to take home their own customised tote bags.

Where: ArtScience Museum, Rainbow Room, Basement 2, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: June 18, 6 to 7pm

Admission: $15

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

