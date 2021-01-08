Events and listings: Food, gigs, festivals

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, check out a pottery exhibition, or have fun at some festivals.

FOOD & DRINK

In-flight meals at Japan Rail Cafe



(Clockwise from left) JAL Hashioki (Chopstick holder), JAL Salmon Miso Yaki and JAL Cabin Attendant. PHOTOS: JAPAN AIRLINES, JAPAN RAIL CAFE



This month, Japan Rail Cafe and Japan Airlines (JAL) have collaborated to offer a selection of in-flight meals at the cafe. Diners will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive JAL merchandise, participate in a lucky draw and qualify for airfare discounts.

WHERE Japan Rail Cafe, 01-20, 5 Wallich Street

MRT Tanjong Pagar

WHEN Till Jan 31, 11am to 7.30pm

PRICE From $23

INFO www.japanrailcafe.com.sg

Vegan Specials at Jamie's Italian



(Clockwise from left) Buckwheat Risotto with Mushrooms, Trio Coloured Lasagne and Ultimate Steak & Mash. PHOTOS: JAMIE’S ITALIAN



As part of Veganuary, an international movement to encourage veganism in January, Jamie's Italian is offering three exclusive plant-based dishes: Tri Coloured Lasagne ($24.95), Buckwheat Risotto with Mushrooms ($25.95) and Ultimate Steak & Mash ($32.95).

WHERE Jamie's Italian Forum, Forum Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road

MRT Orchard

WHEN Till Jan 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm

INFO www.jamiesitalian.sg

CONCERTS

Of Courage And Hope: Qin Li-Wei Plays Bach



PHOTO: ALTENBURG ARTS



One of the most sought-after cellists of his generation, Chinese-Australian Qin Li-Wei will perform his first solo recital since the pandemic started. He will play three complete suites (Nos. 1, 4 and 5) from Bach's Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello.

WHERE Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT Esplanade/City Hall

WHEN Jan 30, 7.30pm

ADMISSION $38, $58, $78 and $98 from Sistic

INFO Altenburg Arts website

EXHIBITIONS

Ceramic Expressions 4th Edition



PHOTO: MULAN GALLERY PTE LTD



Mulan Gallery presents the fourth edition of this group pottery exhibition showcasing new developments in modern ceramic art. Featuring 25 works from local and international artists, it will be held during Singapore Art Week.

WHERE The Substation Gallery, 45 Armenian Street

MRT City Hall

WHEN Jan 22 to 30, noon to 7pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.mulangallery.com.sg

FESTIVALS

RE•MIX 2k21



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE



At this festival for youths by youths, learn about Chinese Singaporean culture through fun on-site and online activities. Admire the installations at the All Walks of Love exhibition; solve mysteries in an immersive escape game; check out how young designers embraced Chinese Singaporean culture at the inaugural Fashion Design competition; enjoy Mandopop performancesby young local artistes; or dance the night away at themed silent music parties. Activities take place online and/or at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

WHERE Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT Tanjong Pagar

WHEN Jan 15 to 24, various timings

ADMISSION Charges apply to selected programmes, with an option for an all-access festival pass. Tickets are available via Sistic. Online single ticket: $6; online festival pass: $19.80; on-site festival pass: $27

INFO remix.singaporeccc.org.sg

Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2021



PHOTO: WAN QING YUAN - SUN YAT SEN NANYANG MEMORIAL HALL/FACEBOOK



The line-up of family-friendly offerings includes lion dance and festive drum workshops, heritage walking trails and craft activities for the little ones. The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's annual thematic installation, Double Prosperity, is perfect for photo moments. Online programmes will also be available on the memorial hall's Facebook page.

WHERE Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road

MRT Toa Payoh

WHEN Till Feb 21, 10am to 7pm

ADMISSION Free except for programmes where admission prices are indicated

INFO www.facebook.com/sysnmh