Events and listings: Food, gigs, festivals

SINGAPORE - Satisfy your hunger for food deals, check out a pottery exhibition, or have fun at some festivals.
FOOD & DRINK
In-flight meals at Japan Rail Cafe
This month, Japan Rail Cafe and Japan Airlines (JAL) have collaborated to offer a selection of in-flight meals at the cafe. Diners will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive JAL merchandise, participate in a lucky draw and qualify for airfare discounts.
WHERE Japan Rail Cafe, 01-20, 5 Wallich Street
MRT Tanjong Pagar
WHEN Till Jan 31, 11am to 7.30pm
PRICE From $23
Vegan Specials at Jamie's Italian
As part of Veganuary, an international movement to encourage veganism in January, Jamie's Italian is offering three exclusive plant-based dishes: Tri Coloured Lasagne ($24.95), Buckwheat Risotto with Mushrooms ($25.95) and Ultimate Steak & Mash ($32.95).
WHERE Jamie's Italian Forum, Forum Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road
MRT Orchard
WHEN Till Jan 31, 11.30am to 9.30pm
INFO www.jamiesitalian.sg
CONCERTS
Of Courage And Hope: Qin Li-Wei Plays Bach
One of the most sought-after cellists of his generation, Chinese-Australian Qin Li-Wei will perform his first solo recital since the pandemic started. He will play three complete suites (Nos. 1, 4 and 5) from Bach's Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello.
WHERE Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN Jan 30, 7.30pm
ADMISSION $38, $58, $78 and $98 from Sistic
EXHIBITIONS
Ceramic Expressions 4th Edition
Mulan Gallery presents the fourth edition of this group pottery exhibition showcasing new developments in modern ceramic art. Featuring 25 works from local and international artists, it will be held during Singapore Art Week.
WHERE The Substation Gallery, 45 Armenian Street
MRT City Hall
WHEN Jan 22 to 30, noon to 7pm
ADMISSION Free
FESTIVALS
RE•MIX 2k21
At this festival for youths by youths, learn about Chinese Singaporean culture through fun on-site and online activities. Admire the installations at the All Walks of Love exhibition; solve mysteries in an immersive escape game; check out how young designers embraced Chinese Singaporean culture at the inaugural Fashion Design competition; enjoy Mandopop performancesby young local artistes; or dance the night away at themed silent music parties. Activities take place online and/or at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
WHERE Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT Tanjong Pagar
WHEN Jan 15 to 24, various timings
ADMISSION Charges apply to selected programmes, with an option for an all-access festival pass. Tickets are available via Sistic. Online single ticket: $6; online festival pass: $19.80; on-site festival pass: $27
INFO remix.singaporeccc.org.sg
Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2021
The line-up of family-friendly offerings includes lion dance and festive drum workshops, heritage walking trails and craft activities for the little ones. The Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's annual thematic installation, Double Prosperity, is perfect for photo moments. Online programmes will also be available on the memorial hall's Facebook page.
WHERE Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road
MRT Toa Payoh
WHEN Till Feb 21, 10am to 7pm
ADMISSION Free except for programmes where admission prices are indicated