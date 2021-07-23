Events and listings: Food, festivals, talks

SINGAPORE - Check out takeaway and delivery deals, get safety tips on exercising for older adults at a virtual seminar, or have fun at Universal Studios Singapore's Tropical Thrills attraction.

Food & drink

BreadTalk's Seoulfully Good Collection



PHOTO: BREADTALK



For a limited time, the bakery chain is offering sweet and savoury buns, pastries and sweet treats that riff on South Korea's popular street snacks and well-loved dishes. For instance, the Annyeong Korea! Bundle ($10.40) comes with four buns and a bottle of Yuzu Sarang drink. Available for delivery via GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo andBreadTalk's online store.

Where: BreadTalk and Bread Society outlets; Order online at the Bread Talk website

When: Till Aug 15

Info: Bread Talk online shop

Exclusive National Day Tees



PHOTO: DELIVEROO AND BURGER KING®



Deliveroo and Burger King will be launching a limited-edition National Day T-shirt, which is inspired by the delivery platform's teal brand logo and the fast food chain's Rendang Burger. The T-shirt comes with every purchase of the Taste of Singapore Indulgence Bundle, which comprises a Double Rendang Beef, four pieces of nuggets, a Hershey Sundae Pie and a cup of Sjora Mango Peach.

Where: Available via delivery only from Burger King outlets at Bukit Panjang Plaza, Jurong Point, Seletar Mall, Tampines North Community Club, Yishun Town Square and Viva Business Park outlets

When: July 30 to Aug 9

Price: $15

Info: Deliveroo website

Exhibitions

Shards of My Dreams That Remain in My Consciousness



PHOTO: GAJAH GALLERY



Gajah Gallery presents a solo exhibition of the seminal late Balinese artist I Gusti Ayu Kadek (Gak) Murniasih. On display are more than 50 paintings and sculptures that span the artist's prolific career from the mid-1990s to 2006. In the mid-1990s, Murni shocked the Balinese art world with her bold depictions of the female body and sensuality.

Where: Gajah Gallery, 03-04, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Aug 15. Mondays to Fridays: 11am to 7pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: noon to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Gajah Gallery website

Books

Call And Response 2 By The Nature Club



PHOTO: THE NATURE CLUB



This interactive session features the book Call And Response 2: A Singapore Migrant Anthology. The chapters will be discussed in pairings: Your Life In Singapore by Benedict Lim and Not Now by Shivram Gopinath, as well as An Open Letter To Mankind; For he Love of Nature by Haidee Roiles and The End Of The World In Newton by Mrigaa Sethi. Participants can read the book ahead of the session.

Where: Zoom

When: July 27, 7pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: Event registration page

Talks

First Paddington Fitness Virtual Summit



PHOTO: PADDINGTON FITNESS



In this virtual event organised in collaboration with sports retailer Decathlon Singapore, 14 experts such as general practitioners, specialist doctors and surgeons will talk about fitness and health. It aims to create more awareness of safety in exercising, especially in older adults.

Where: Online at paddingtonmedical.com

When: Aug 7 and 8, 10am to 2pm

Admission: Free

Info: Facebook page

Expanded Realities Conversations



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



With the launch of its Virtual Reality Gallery, the ArtScience Museum has invited its executive director, Honor Harger, and Daniel Birnbaum, artistic director of Acute Art and a former Venice Biennale director, to discuss the expanding role of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality in visual art.

Where: ArtScience Museum's Facebook and YouTube channels

When: July 27, 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Marina Bay Sands ArtScience Museum website

Raising a healthy breastfed baby from birth



PHOTO: KKH



Breastfeeding promotes better health for mothers and babies. In this webinar by KK Women's and Children's Hospital, find out more about preparing for breastfeeding, solutions for low breast milk supply, medical disorders and vaccination for breastfeeding mothers. Participants will also learn more about the hospital's KK Human Milk Bank.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 7, 10am

Admission: $10 or $8 for KK Parenting Club Member

Info: Facebook page

Building the Party Abroad: The Chinese Communist Party's Overseas Organising Power

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is currently redefining itself as not just China's ruling party, but also the dominant political force of global China. The speaker is Professor Frank N Pieke of Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Where: Zoom

When: July 30, 3.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: NUS East Asian Institute website

Festivals

Painting with Light



PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



This annual film festival by National Gallery Singapore is dedicated to works about artistic practices, institutions of art and moments in art history that resonate today. The fourth edition will run in a hybrid format with online screenings on the microsite and on-site screenings at various spaces in the Gallery. The programme consists of award-winning feature-length and short films, as well as post-screening dialogues.

Where: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; Online at the event website

MRT: City Hall, Raffles Place, Clarke Quay

When: Till July 25, 10am to 7pm

Admission: Free to $10

Info: Event website

Others

Universal Studios Singapore's Tropical Thrills



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Catch the Sesame Street characters making their Hollywood debut in a new musical spectacle, meet the talking tiki King Kahula in an interactive meet-and-greet session, take themed snapshots at an interactive selfie zone, and more.

Where: Universal Studios Singapore , 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Aug 9, noon to 7pm

Admission: $66 (adult), $48 (youth), $48 (child), $43 (senior)

Info: Universal Studios Singapore website

*SCAPE National Youth Film Awards Ceremony



PHOTO: *SCAPE NATIONAL YOUTH FILM AWARDS



The awards celebrate excellence among youth talents who are highly adept in their respective fields across the various aspects of filmmaking in Singapore. During the live-streamed ceremony, awards will be given out to film-makers in the Student and Open Youth categories, as well as those for Best Actress and Best Actor and the Youth Inspiration Award.

Where: Facebook Live

When: July 24, 4pm

ADMISSION Free

Info: *SCAPE National Youth Film Awards website

SSG (SkillsFuture Singapore) and WSG (Workforce Singapore) Jobs and Skills Kiosk

Explore jobs, traineeships and skills opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. Highlights include a walk-in interview on July 23 (between 10am and 5pm) with employers from the healthcare, logistics and manufacturing sectors, as well as consultations with career and skills ambassadors and training providers.

Where: Westgate Courtyard Level 1, 3 Gateway Drive

MRT: Jurong East

When: July 23 to 25, 10am to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: SSG (SkillsFuture Singapore) and WSG (Workforce Singapore) Jobs and Skills Kiosk website

