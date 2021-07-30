Events and listings: Food, exhibitions, talks

SINGAPORE - Check out National Day food deals, sign up for a virtual run, or buy a meal to benefit a family in need.

Food & drink

York Hotel's National Day Special



PHOTO: YORK HOTEL



The Celebrate Singapore! set ($56, serves four), available for the month of August, comprises Kueh Pie Tee, Mee Siam, Kong Bak Pau, Chicken Tikka with Papadum and Cucumber Raita, and hot Cheng Tng. Available for takeaway or delivery via Oddle.

Where: York Hotel Singapore, White Rose Cafe, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Aug 1 to 31, 11.30am to 10pm

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: York Hotel's website

Blue Jasmine's National Day Offerings



PHOTO: BLUE JASMINE



The Thai restaurant will be offering a four-course SG 56th Birthday Set ($65) and five rice bowls ($6.50 each) featuring the national colours of red and white in August. The set features dishes such as Thai Coconut Chicken Soup and Dry Red Curry Seabass. Among the rice bowl options are Basil Kaprao Bowl (minced chicken, flower squid, or vegetables and tofu), Fried Fish in Spicy Yuzu Sauce Bowl and Buddha Bowl. Available for takeaway and delivery.

Where: Blue Jasmine, Level 5, Park Hotel Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road

MRT: Bendemeer

When: Aug 1 to 31, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6824-8851

Info: Blue Jasmine's website

Exclusive National Day Treats at The Marmalade Pantry



PHOTO: THE MARMALADE PANTRY



New treats include Gula Melaka Petite Cake ($20++, 200g) and Ondeh Ondeh Cupcake ($36++ for a box of six pieces). The NDP Exclusive Afternoon Tea Set ($54++ for two persons) is available only at the restaurant's Downtown and Novena and outlets. The set comes with items such as roast beef, open-face truffle egg mayo, cranberry chicken sandwiches as well as a petite version of the Ondeh Ondeh Cupcake.

Where: The Marmalade Pantry outlets including Downtown: 01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street; Novena: 01-02/04 Oasia Hotel Novena, 8 Sinaran Drive

When: Aug 1 to 31, 11am to 10pm

Tel: 6734-2700

Info: The Marmalade Pantry's website

Pita Tree Mediterranean Grilled Kebabs' Chicken Satay Dishes



PHOTO: PITA TREE KEBABS



The Chicken Satay Bowl (from $12.90) comes with juicy charcoal-grilled chicken kebab pieces with satay peanut sauce, basmati rice and fresh-cut vegetables. Or get the Chicken Satay Wrap or Pita Bread option (from $12.90). The restaurant offers islandwide delivery for orders above $30. Delivery is also available via GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Where: Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road, 01-K3

MRT: Orchard MRT

When: Aug 1 to 31, 8.30am to 11.30pm

Tel: 90039250

Info: Website

Tablescape's Sofa Menu



PHOTO: TABLESCAPE RESTAURANT & BAR



The Sofa Menu ($59++ for two persons) is perfect for those who are watching the National Day Parade at home. It comes with Mentaiko Sliders, Mini Baguette with Ham and Hae Bee Hiam Mayo, Chicken Satay Pot Pie, Foie Gras Terrine, Chilli Crab Tartlet, Tapioca Chips and Nuts, and a selection of cakes. Available only for delivery and collection. Order a day in advance via Tablescape's website, phone, SMS or e-mail.

Where: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, 10 Coleman Street, Grand Park City Hall, Level 3

MRT: City Hall

When: Aug 1 to 31

Tel: 6432-6581, 9008-6581 (text/Whatsapp)

Info: hello@tablescape.sg, Tablescape's website

Swissbake Offers Limited-edition Flavours



PHOTO: SWISSBAKE



The bakery chain celebrates National Day with two new bread flavours. Gula Melaka Toast ($5.90) has a deep caramel flavour with a soft yet dense texture, while Country Milk Toast ($4.90) is an elevated take on the classic milk bread, with a milky sweet flavour. They are available at Fairprice and Cold Storage outlets, or online via RedMart and portopantry.com.

When: Till Sept 30

Info: Swissbake's website

Hard Rock Cafe's National Day Specials



PHOTO: HARD ROCK CAFE



The Special Local Legendary Briyani Beef Burger ($29.95) is made with local flavours, topped with pickled vegetables and served with a papadum, and comes with a complimentary Tiger Beer. Take part in the National Day Lucky Draw Contest and stand to win a Hard Rock Cafe White Classic Logo Tee worth $39. Available only for takeaway.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Singapore, HPL House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa, 01-209 The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: Orchard and VivoCity

When: Aug 6 to 9, 11.30am to 9.30pm

Tel: 6235-5232

Info: Hard Rock Cafe's website

Guide to Japanese Food



PHOTO: THE BEST JAPANESE FOOD GUIDE SG FACEBOOK PAGE



Get the latest delivery and takeaway information of Japanese eateries in Singapore at The Best Japanese Food Guide SG's Facebook page - a one-stop platform to search for and order Japanese cuisine.

Where: Facebook

Arts

The Lasalle Show 2020



PHOTO: LASALLE COLLEGE OF THE ARTS



The 2020 edition, which was held virtually last year due to the pandemic, has been re-staged at Lasalle College of the Arts' McNally Campus. It showcases works by graduates of fine arts, film, media arts, dance, music, theatre and art therapy.

Where: Lasalle College of the Arts, McNally campus, 1 McNally Street

MRT: Rochor

When: Till Aug 7, noon to 8pm

Admission: Free

Info: Laselle's website

Virtuoso Series I: Pluck



PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



The Singapore Chinese Orchestra's yangqin principal Qu Jianqing, sanxian associate principal Huang Guifang and pipa Pprincipal Yu Jia kick off the Virtuoso Series. They will present works including the ancient piece Lament At The Changmen Palace, folk tunes like Winter Ducks Frolicking In The Water, as well as the finale piece Night Thoughts, which is adapted from a Peking opera tune.

Where: Sistic Live

When: July 31, 8pm

Admission: $15 for a single ticket; $18 or $27 for bundles

Info: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's website

Talks

Women Online Public Forum: Pelvic Floor Health



PHOTO: KKH



In this webinar, specialists from the KK Women's and Children's Hospital talk about the prevention and treatment of common female urology conditions. Topics include pelvic organ prolapse; urinary problems, common causes of urinary tract infections and how chronic constipation affect the pelvic floor.

Where: Zoom

When: July 31, 9 to 10.40am

Admission: Free with registration

Info: KK Women's and Children's Hospital's website

Transcultural Imaginations: Revisiting the 1959 Donation from the Government of India to Malaya



PHOTO: NUS MUSEUM



Dr Priya Maholay-Jaradi, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore, explores the motivations behind the donation of 55 artefacts and 100 photographs to the University of Malaya Art Museum by the Indian government in 1959. This webinar is part of the NUS Museum Anniversary Lecture Series.

Where: Zoom

When: Aug 5, 7.30 to 9pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: National University of Singapore's website

Classes

ABCs of Composing with Haiku



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



Learn about the haiku, a traditional form of Japanese poetry, with local poet Loh Guan Liang. Part of the ArtScience Museum's Art of Being Calm online series.

Where: ArtScience Museum's YouTube Channel

When: Ongoing

Admission: Free

Info: Marina Bay Sands' website

Charity

Project Belanja!



PHOTO: DELIVEROO



Deliveroo has teamed up with Food from the Heart for this project, which provides freshly-cooked meals to the less fortunate. Deliveroo will match and donate - up to the first $10,000 - the value of the meals purchased from any participating hawker stalls, including Jack's Kitchen, Xin Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice and Weng Hua Yuan Hainanese Chicken Rice. The donations will provide more than 2,000 meals to over 500 beneficiaries.

Where: Deliveroo App

When: Till Aug 8

Info: Deliveroo's website

Sports

Rider Virtual Run 2021



PHOTO: RIDER VIRTUAL RUN 2021



This virtual run celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Japanese metaseries Kamen Rider (or Masked Rider). Participants from Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Macau can sign up for the 15km or 50km categories. Race packs will include running shirts and a Kamen Rider medal from the Showa, Heisei, or Reiwa eras - or all three - upon completion.

When: Till Oct 31

Admission: 15km run: from 750 Thai baht (S$40); 50km race: 1,950 Thai baht ($80.50)

Info: Website

